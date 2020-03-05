Katy Perry Admits She’s ‘So Glad’ She Doesn’t Have To ‘Suck It In Anymore’ After Confirming Pregnancy

After months of keeping her pregnancy a secret, Katy Perry is finally letting her baby bump free — and she’s admittedly SO relieved that she doesn’t have to hide it anymore.

Katy Perry has been hiding her baby bump for months, but now that she’s finally confirmed her pregnancy, she has nothing to cover up anymore! “OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” Katy tweeted on March 5, shortly after sharing her baby news. “Or carry around a big purse lol.” In recent weeks, Katy has been wearing noticeably loose outfits, while also covering her midsection with her purse or arms while being photographed out and about. She did a great job at concealing her growing belly, as no one even suspected that she was pregnant until she dropped the teaser for her new music video, “Never Worn White,” on March 4.

The teaser featured a quick clip of Katy cradling her baby bump while wearing a white dress. However, at the time, fans weren’t sure if it was a real pregnancy, or just a storyline for the video. Finally, ahead of the full video’s premiere, Katy put an end to the speculation. “There’s a lot that will be happening this summer. I’ll be giving birth — literally,” she said during a live stream with fans. “Go watch the music video to watch what’s very true.” The full video revealed even more stunning shots of Katy showing off her bump, looking beyond angelic.

The pregnancy news comes just over a year after Katy got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, on Valentine’s Day 2019. Orlando already has a son, Flynn, 9, with his ex, Miranda Kerr, but this is the first child for Katy.

omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore 🙄 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

or carry around a big purse lol — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 5, 2020

The singer will certainly be keeping busy throughout her pregnancy, as American Idol will feature live episodes this spring. Fans will get to see Katy’s maternity style on full display as she sits at the judges’ table every Sunday night. For now, though, the episodes that are airing have been pre-taped.