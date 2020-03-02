Sofia Richie Reveals Her Secret To Getting Along With Scott Disick’s Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Sofia Richie has a very simple recipe as to how she is able to get along so well with boyfriend Scott Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian. It’s something that is so perfect that all of us can learn from it.

While Scott Disick, 36, and Sofia Richie, 21 have been a couple since Sept. 2017, it took some time before she was able to break the ice with his ex and mother of his three kids Kourtney Kardashian, 40. The three were first photographed together being friendly in a pre-Christmas 2018 trip to Mexico, and ever since Sofia has been accepted as part of the extended Kar-Jenner clan. She’s now revealing her secret to getting along with Kourt in her new cover story for the April 2020 issue of Cosmopolitan.

“I mean, just be nice. There’s no reason not to be nice,” she told the publication about her relationship with Kourtney. It wasn’t always that way. In the beginning there was skepticism about Scott and Sofia’s relationship. Between his womanizing ways and their 15 year age gap, not everyone thought it would last. But once it was clear that the couple was solid and that Sofia got along well with Scott and Kourtney’s kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, she was finally welcomed into the family fold.

About haters when it comes to her relationship with Scott, Sofia said she has “this weird thing where I just don’t care what people think. It doesn’t bother me because I’m very happy. Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?” There had been some fan freakout when she said she was no longer going to appear on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to focus on acting, and that’s something she’s taking seriously.

Sofia is working with an acting coach and hoping to score movie and TV roles. “I was too scared to fail, and that was the reason I didn’t do it before,” she said. “This year, I’m not scared to fail. I don’t think there’s necessarily failing. It’s just learning and growing.” She also added, “It’s time to start hustling. 2020 is about no fear, and I’m doing things that would usually make me very uncomfortable.” In addition to acting, Sofia wants to start up her own fashion line, a YouTube channel and a launch a beauty company featuring hair and body products. She’s got GOALS!