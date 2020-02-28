Kim Petras ‘Preparing Something Crazy’ & Possibly A New Song For Coachella Debut: ‘It’ll Be Jam-Packed’

Kim Petras is pulling out all the stops for her upcoming Coachella performances! She spoke to HL about what she has planned.

Kim Petras has quickly risen to international pop star fame and is now preparing to make her Coachella debut on April 10 and then again on April 17. The singer, who is about to join Camila Cabello on the European leg of The Romance Tour, spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about how she’s going to make Coachella the highlight of her life! “I’m definitely preparing something crazy. I want this to be like the best moment of the last two years in 35 minutes,” Kim teased. “I want to just like jam pack it with the best of. I might have a new song or something. I’m definitely going to do stuff that I’ve never done. It’s a one-time only thing.”

She continued, “I’m not going to bring that on tour, it’s its own thing and I’m so excited. I’ve always wanted to do this.” Kim also added that she’s a huge fan of the rest of the performers in this year’s Coachella line-up. “I’m so excited. I’m obsessed with Lana Del Ray, she’s going to be there. “Frank Ocean, Megan Thee Stallion, Charli XCX, Doja Cat. I’m super stoked. I think the lineup is so dope,” she said. When it comes to new music and a potential new release surrounding her Coachella performance, Kim explained that it will be a departure from her Clarity project, and even Turn Off The Light. “I’m just going to try and have it sound a little different from anything that I’ve done and go somewhere completely else… that’s like saying nothing, but it’s saying a lot,” she laughed.

The “Reminds Me” singer also revealed that she’s been majorly inspired these days by designers and movie directors when creating new music. “I watch a bunch of interviews of designers that I look up to. I’m super obsessed with John Galliano,” Kim explained. “I also love watching directors interviews, too. I love watching Tarantino interviews, Spielberg.”

Kim continued that by watching these “experts” in their craft inspires her to do the same. “That’s the goal, for sure. My only goal ever is to be better than the last thing that I’ve done, and that’s just what I’m measuring my growth as an artist as,” she said.