Kim Petras Gets Halloween Started Early With Spooky New Album ‘Turn Off The Light Vol. 2’

Boo! October has arrived, and Kim Petras has just released the perfect horror soundtrack for the spooky season. Get ready to dance ‘till you’re dead with ‘Turn Off The Lights Vol. 2.’

Trick or treat! For some October 1st means sweaters, the changing of the leaves and an endlesss amount of pumpkin spice. For Kim Petras, the day brings monsters. It also brings bloodstained kisses, masked men with machetes, demons, and horror movies. Halloween is in full effect, because Kim just dropped the second volume of her Halloween-themed project, Turn Off The Light. If you weren’t in a witchy mood before, you certainly will be after this.

Turn Off The Dark Vol. 2 brings “atmospheric club instrumentals alongside five new, spine-chilling singles including “There Will Be Blood,” an intoxicatingly sanguine floor-filler,” according to a press release. The project fuses “classic horror soundscapes with euphoric, modern pop hooks.” It’s true. “Purgatory” could be the daughter of John Carpenter’s Halloween soundtrack and Richard Band’s theme to Re-Animator. The first notes of “Massacre” harkens to The Exorcist theme, before Kim’s cadence mirrors “The Carol Of The Bells,” as if this was a loving tribute to Black Christmas. Oh, yes. The cuts on Turn Off The Light Vol. 2 are deep.

Turn Off The Light Vol. 2 is like a full-sized candy bar you get while Trick-or-Treating. Kim released Vol. 2 as TURN OFF THE LIGHT, adding the nine new tracks – “Purgatory,” “There Will Be blood,” “Bloody Valentine,” “Wrong Turn,” “<demons>,” “Massacre,” “Knifes,” “Death By Sex,” and the “glam-rock possessed” track, “Everybody Dies” – with the twelve spine-chilling slices from 2018’s Vol. 1. The new TURN OFF THE LIGHT includes the title track, which features Elvira. If there’s anyone who knows Halloween, it’s the Mistress of the Dark.

Early in 2019, Kim released Clarity, which shot her into towards the top of the iTunes Pop Chart and featured her hit single, “Icy.” She’s about to kick off “The Clarity Tour.” Check out the dates below so you can celebrate Halloween and the spooky season with Kim.

North American Tour Dates:

10/21 Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/22​​ Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/24​ ​ Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/26​​ Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/28​​ Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/30​​ Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

11/3​​ Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/4​​ Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/8​​ Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

11/11​​ Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/12​​ Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

11/14​​ Charlotte, NC @ The Underground – Charlotte

11/16​​ Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner – Great Hall

11/19​​ Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/20​​ Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/22​​ Boston, MA @ Royale

11/25​​ Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

11/27​​ Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

11/30​​ St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

12/1​​ Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

12/4​​ Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

12/5​​ Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

12/8​​ San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park