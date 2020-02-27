Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Gets ‘Anxiety’ Over Rumors About Who She’s Dating: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Megan Thee Stallion confessed in a revealing new profile with Rolling Stone that she doesn’t want to ‘feed into’ any rumors regarding her relationship status anymore.

The rumor mill may be permanently shut down after Megan Thee Stallion‘s revealing new profile. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, 25, admitted in her interview, published on Feb. 27 from our sister site, Rolling Stone, “You got to be careful what you’re doing in public because sometimes people spin it like it’s something else.” That ‘something else’ the rapper is referring to are rumors pertaining to her personal life — namely who she’s dating.

Since Megan burst onto the scene, fans have speculated who the talented entertainer could be dating. She’s already been linked to the likes of Trey Songz and even Tristan Thompson. Then, rumors spiraled when Megan and G-Eazy were seen in a video together where G essentially made out with Megan’s cheek. But Megan has handled it all in stride, even making fun of the situation on social media. But behind the scenes, the public fixation does wears on her from time to time. “These are my immediate girlfriends, and we all have a lot of guy friends,” she shared. “But now, it’s just a public thing.”

“People think that if I’m hanging out with anybody, it got to be, ‘Oh, they’re having sex.’ Why can’t I just be turnt up with my friend tonight?” Megan went on to share that she really believes these rumors swirl “because they want some attention, and I cannot feed into it.” She confessed that between handling fame, balancing her personal life, and continuing to do the work she loves, she does experience “a little anxiety.” Furthermore, Megan’s life has hit a major transitional point with the loss of two people who were close to her. “I’m still going through the grief from losing my mother and my grandmother,” she revealed. “Then I have to get on the internet and see these motherf***ers talking about me? That s**t really be pissing me off sometimes.”

As for leaving the drama behind and moving forward, Megan feels like she’s basically ‘in training’ for what’s next. “I look at myself like I’m doing something literally every day, I’m ripping and running. I’ve had a lot of tragedy this year, so I’m preparing myself. I feel like I’m probably in training in a way right now.” Megan is prepping a whole new album, and readying for the exciting next chapter of her career with a true confidence that is quintessentially Megan Thee Stallion.