Drake fans are losing their minds after the Canadian rapper showed off his new earrings while sitting courtside as part of his ambassador duties for the Toronto Raptors.

It’s no secret Drake loves his bling! Now, the 33-year-old has debuted his latest accessory: a pair of sparkly diamond earrings. He unveiled the glittering jewels while sitting courtside at a Toronto Raptors game on Feb. 22. The Canadian rapper has been the team’s global ambassador since 2013, and is arguably their biggest fan! The “God’s Plan” singer could be seen salsa dancing on the sidelines, and joined the team’s broadcast duo for some on-air commentating. Along with the new bling, Drake rocked a jean jacket with a fur trim, black jeans, and white Nike sneakers. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice the rapper’s earrings, and they were divided. “Drake be lookin good with those big earrings in,” one fan write, while another quipped, “Drake looks goofy with those earrings.” To each their own!

Drake first got his ears pierced on Dec. 20, 2019 in a hotel in Atlanta, GA. Otniel Pichardo, who is the owner of Atlanta Ink, a tattoo and piercing business in the ATL, and his business partners showed up to get the job done after Drizzy’s team called them up and requested a personal session with him. Piercer Christian Verrette shared some eye-catching pics with Drake and his newly pierced ears to his Instagram page shortly after the session was done along with a caption full of nice words. “@champagnepapi I’m a big fan, this was a real honor bro! You iced out like a pimp from Augusta now,” the caption read.

In the pics, Drake can be seen showing off one diamond earring in each ear, which were reportedly worth $70k in total and were provided by his team, while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a white baseball cap. One pic also shows Christian preparing the process at the hotel and another shows the “Hotline Bling” hitmaker posing with Otniel, Christian, and Otniel’s other partner, CJ. Reportedly, the singer decided to get the earrings after a few ladies complimented some magnetic ones he was wearing while on set of a music video.

Drake most recently made headlines after he was spotted cozying up to model Imaan Hammam, 23, at a New York Fashion Week party on Feb. 7. Footage from the event showed the rapper gently holding her backside while the two had an intimate conversations with one another. New couple alert? We’ll have to wait to find out!