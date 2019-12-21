Drake Debuts New Look Years In The Making By Finally Getting His Ears Pierced

Drake decided to take a big step and pierce his ears on the night of Dec. 20 and piercer Christian Verrette, took to Instagram to share some photos of the rapper ‘iced out’.

Drake, 33, joined the likes of many men in the music industry on Dec. 20 when he got his ears pierced! The rapper was in a hotel in Atlanta, GA when Otniel Pichardo, who is the owner of Atlanta Ink, a tattoo and piercing business in the ATL, and his business partners showed up to get the job done after Drizzy’s team called them up and requested a personal session with him, according to TMZ. Piercer Christian Verrette shared some eye-catching pics with Drake and his newly pierced ears to his Instagram page shortly after the session was done along with a caption full of nice words. “@champagnepapi I’m a big fan, this was a real honor bro! You iced out like a pimp from Augusta now,” the caption read.

In the pics, Drake can be seen showing off one diamond earring in each ear, which are reportedly worth $70k in total and were provided by his team, while wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a white baseball cap. One pic also shows Christian preparing the process at the hotel and another shows the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker posing with Otniel, Christian, and Otniel’s other partner, CJ.

Once the pics made their way to Drake’s fans’ eyes, it didn’t take long for them to leave comments on his new look. “The earrings suit him so much,” one fan wrote. “I’m so happy he finally did it,” another wrote. “That’s so dope!” a third gushed. Others showed their love of the look by posting fire emojis.

Although the response was positive for Drake’s pierced ears, it turns out he was a bit nervous to get it done. Christian helped calm him down by talking him through it before going on to clean his ear lobes and mark them with a marker, TMZ reported. He stuck a needle through the left ear first and then the right after Drake requested no numbing gel or gun. The outlet further reported that although he complained that the right ear hurt a bit more than the left, he was ultimately thrilled with the results.

Drake reportedly decided to get the earrings after some ladies complimented some magnetic ones he was wearing while on set of a music video.