Drake Claps Back After He’s Booed Off Stage At Camp Flog Gnaw & Kendall Jenner’s Here For It

Drake sent a lighthearted response to all the haters who booed him during his performance at Camp Flog Gnaw in an eye-catching message on Instagram and Kendall Jenner responded with some laughs.

Drake, 33, is not taking the fact that he was booed off stage during Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Gnaw festival too seriously and in fact, he took to Instagram on Nov. 11 to make a joke out of the awkward situation. The rapper responded to the Nov. 10 incident with a sarcastic joke about performing at the annual event for the next 10 years. “Plot twist…just signed a 10 year residency at Camp Flog Gnaw sorry kids see you EVERY SINGLE YEAR till you are 30 🤪,” he wrote in a caption for a series of pics from the event. See Drake’s response HERE.

It didn’t take long for the “Hotline Bling” crooner’s followers to respond to the eye-catching message and one of them included none other than Kendall Jenner, 24, who found his words to be amusing. “hahah,” her response read. Some followers went on to leave laughing emojis while others encouraged him to not let the negative response bother him. “You’re still the greatest of all time,” one wrote.

Kendall’s supportive response among the many that Drake received may have to do with the fact that he’s close to her family, including Kylie Jenner, 22, who he’s been reportedly getting cozy with in recent weeks. The hunky artist has been “spending time” with the makeup mogul, who split from her longtime love Travis Scott, 28, around Oct. 2, and “hanging out romantically”, People reported on Nov. 6. The young single stars are not ready to be in anything committed though and are just having fun.

“They will hang out again in the future but right now neither of them are taking it to another level,” a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Drake has been close to Kris [Jenner] and the family for a long time and right now Drake is not trying to be in a committed relationship with anyone. They both have a connection with each other since they have known each other for so long but the spark to make it physical hasn’t happened between the two.”

We’re glad Drake has a sense of humor about getting booed off stage and is still living it up whenever he gets the chance. It’s also great to know he has so much support from his fellow celeb friends and fans!