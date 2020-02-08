Drake Cozies Up With Model Imaan Hammam At NYFW & Fans Think They Are A Couple – See Video

New couple alert? Fans certainly think so after Drake was seen getting up close and personal with model Imaan Hammam at NYFW!

Cozying up never looked so good! Drake, 33, was seen enjoying his night with Imaan Hammam, 23, at a New York Fashion Week party that celebrated her collaboration with Frame on Friday, February 7. Footage from the gathering showed the “God’s Plan” rapper gently holding her backside while the two had an intimate conversations with one another. Imaan sizzled in a gorgeous orange dress with big hoop earrings and her hair cascading all the way down her backside. Drake, on the other hand, cut a handsome figure in a chic black jacket with his beard looking trimmed and very delicious. Fans and celebs loved seeing the two of them mingle at the big party and were convinced that something’s going on between them. “Whew, now THAT’S a couple,” one wrote while Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, showed her support for the Grammy winning performer. “Rooting for you ! You got this ! She’s a 👑.”

Both Drake and Imaan stayed quiet about their interaction on both their social media accounts. Drake posted nothing from the event while Imaan documented her day leading up to it and also reposted a video of her dancing while there that was originally taken by fellow model Duckie Thot, 24. The Canada native has a penchant for being intimate while out and about as he was spotted getting cozy with his ex Rihanna, 31, at an A$AP Rocky concert in New York on January 17.

The former couple was attending the event as part of Yams Day, a benefit concert honoring the late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. A fan took video of the pair together looking quite comfy with one another. The reunion came on the same day the news dropped that the “Kiss It Better” singer and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half-years Hassan Jameel had split.

Drake spoke quite positively about RiRi in a recent interview, saying in part, “I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her,” he continued. “I think of her as family more than anything.”