Ciara Posts Video Of Hunky Husband Russell Wilson Dancing In Bed – ‘I Luv Me Some Him’

When LOL meets sexy. Ciara giggled while filming her shirtless husband Russell Wilson happily dancing in bed!

Could these two be any cuter? Ciara, 34, showed the most adorable side of her husband Russell Wilson, 31, when she posted an Instagram video of him waking up on Friday, February 14, AKA Valentine’s Day. “Woke up to My Valentine @DangeRussWilson laughing,” she captioned the clip while adding a major compliment for him by writing, “I Luv Me Some Him.” The footage showed him busting a bunch of dance moves, sans shirt, with an upbeat song playing in the background. Ciara encouraged him the whole time by exclaiming, “aye” and giggling before he was finished and went back to sleep. “Cash money… I JUST HIT Da LOTTERY!” he joked in the comments section while adding a bunch of laughing-related emojis.

Fans and celeb friends of theirs loved what they witnessed out of the Seattle Seahawks legend. “Hits the renegade then turns and goes back to sleep,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “Still laughing. Love you guys.” Ciara & Russell have definitely been the names on many people’s lips in the new year as they kicked things off by announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday, January 30. It is the third child for her and the second between them (she shares a 5-year-old son with ex Future, 36).

Ciara’s pregnancy hasn’t stopped her from going out and having an absolute blast with her very handsome husband. The attractive twosome have been seen at all types of events since revealing their joyous baby news where their fashions have been on point at each place they go to. She sizzled in a sexy mini skirt on Thursday, January 31, during their romantic date night which was then followed by her dazzling in a sparkly dress at the NFL Honors event in Miami.

The “Goodies” singer also lit up New York Fashion Week with her amazing maternity fashions. Ciara took the little black dress to a whole new level when she arrived at the Tom Ford show on Monday, February 7. Here’s hoping we see much more from these two, comedy and style wise, as her bump continues to grow!