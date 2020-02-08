Ciara Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In A Sexy Little Black Dress At NYFW

Ciara has done it again, folks! The R&B singer stepped out at New York Fashion Week for the second day in a row wearing a stunning black dress.

Ciara is slaying New York Fashion Week red carpets while pregnant with her third child and we’re SO here for it. The 34-year-old showed off her growing baby bump when she stepped out with hubby Russell Wilson, 31, at the Tom Ford show on Feb. 7. The couple looked like they could have walked the runway if needed, as they wore outfits that matched perfectly and have their camera ‘smizing’ down pat! Ciara wore a sexy floor-length black dress with a super high split on her left leg, and a cut-out on her right arm. The curve-hugging gown, which only featuring one sleeve, showed off the R&B singer’s growing baby bump. She accessorized with a mini black clutch, black pumps, and silver earrings and rings. The “Goodies” singer pulled her hair back into a high ponytail, allowing her front strands to fall effortlessly onto her face. Her Seattle Seahawks quarterback beau matched in a black turtleneck with black pants, and a cheetah print dark grey jacket. He too, allowed his hair to fall effortlessly around his face.

Just one day earlier, Ciara rocked an even fiercer look when she walked the red carpet of the Bulgari New York Fashion Week party at Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn’s Vinegar Hill neighborhood. She wore a barely-there leather mini skirt with an oversized leather blazer featuring huge exaggerated shoulder pads and extra long sleeves. Ciara’s hair was slicked back into a tight ballerina bun and she wore a pair of small, diamond stud earrings with matching black pumps featuring a diamond strap. Her makeup looked incredible as she rocked a nude lip and a dark, smoky cat eye. It’s clear that pregnancy isn’t stopping the mom-of-two from rocking gorgeous outfits that show off her long, toned legs. On Feb. 1, the “Promise” songstress sizzled in a loose-fitting sparkly silver number alongside her handsome beau at the NFL Honors event in Miami, Florida. She wore a pair of matching heels that worked perfectly with the ensemble and kept part of her hair up in a bun while the rest of it cascaded down both sides of her shoulders.

Ciara also showed off her bump when she honored Kobe Bryant by wearing the Lakers superstar’s number 24 gold jersey to the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The bump was visible just underneath the number, and Ciara posted a series of Instagram photos to show off the look during the big game. She paired Kobe’s jersey with wide-legged black pants and pair of gold shades. The expectant mother’s outfit also included a special tribute, as she wore two different necklaces — one with a K and one with a G — which symbolized Kobe and his daughter Gianna. They, along with seven other people, tragically died after their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26.

We’re seriously so excited for Ciara and Russell to welcome their new bundle of joy in 2020. The singer and the football star announced they are expecting their second child together on Jan. 30. They both wrote “number three” in their Instagram captions: although this is Russell’s second baby, he’s a loving stepdad to Ciara’s five-year-old son Future Zahir Jr. by rapper Future. We can’t wait to see more pics of this adorable, growing family!