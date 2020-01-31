There were tons of events this week that brought out some of our favorite stars & we rounded up the top 10 best dressed celebrities of the week!

Blake Lively, 32, has been absolutely slaying her outfits while promoting her new film, The Rythm Section, which hits theaters today, Jan. 31. The blonde bombshell rocked a slew of gorgeous looks this week but our absolute favorite was definitely her black gown at the NYC premiere on Jan. 27. Blake stole the show on the red carpet in a black strapless Dolce & Gabbana velvet gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and plunging slit on the front of the skirt that revealed her edgy black leather, over-the-knee Christian Louboutin Fabiola Boots. A dazzling diamond and pearl Lorraine Schwartz necklace completed her classy look.

Zendaya, 23, stunned at the 2020 AAA (Australian American Association) Arts Awards in NYC on Jan. 30. She showed off her fabulously toned figure in a black Christopher Esber Resort 2020 gown with one long sleeve and one sleeveless side. Her tiny waist was on full display in this frock which featured criss-cross straps against her rockhard abs. The bottom half of the frock flowed into a straight skirt with massive deep pockets on either side. She topped off her look with a pair of Vhernier black onyx and diamond earrings.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, was a vision at the YouTube Originals premiere of Justin Bieber: Seasons, in LA on Jan. 27 when she rocked a sheer black sequin Zuhair Murad dress. The sleeveless midi dress featured a low-cut neckline and a massive keyhole cutout at her waist, revealing her toned abs. The bottom half of the dress featured a completely sheer skirt that revealed her toned legs and high-waisted black underwear. She topped her look off with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals and silver hoop earrings.

From Blake to Zendaya, Hailey, and so many others, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week and you can see them all when you click through the gallery above!