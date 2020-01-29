Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Her Toned Legs In Pinstripe Mini Dress & 14 More Stars Rocking Stripes

Khloe Kardashian looked sexy & sophisticated for a Good American business meeting in LA on Jan. 28 when she rocked a pinstripe mini dress that revealed her long, toned legs.

Khloe Kardashian, 35, always manages to look sexy in her outfits and that’s exactly what she did when she was at a business meeting for her clothing brand, Good American, in LA on January 28. Khloe showed off her amazing long, toned legs in a long-sleeve navy blue and white pinstripe mini dress. The tiny frock featured a completely open billowy neckline with a collar, as Khloe opted to wear a low-cut sheer chiffon tank top underneath. The mini dress was cinched in at her tiny waist while the skirt featured a skintight wrap style that revealed her skintight little biker shorts underneath. Khloe accessorized with a pair of white chunky sneakers, adding a casual twist to her business-chic ensemble, and topped her look off with a slicked-back half-up half-down hairstyle with the ends of her blonde hair flipped up in waves.

Khloe is just one of the many celebs who has been rocking pinstripes lately. Bella Hadid, 23, just tried the trend on the Alexandre Vauthier Spring/Summer 2020 runway during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 21. Bella looked unbelievably sexy when she rocked a fitted white pinstripe suit, choosing to go topless underneath the blazer, which was left wide open, putting her torso on full display.

Aside from Khloe and Bella, Jennifer Aniston, 50, has been loving pinstripes and rocked the pattern on multiple occasions. Jen was promoting The Morning Show, in NYC on Oct. 27, when she showed off her toned figure in a navy blue and white striped suit featuring the Alexander McQueen Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer and matching skintight flared trousers. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of ankle-strap sandals, a black leather purse, and oversized gold aviator eyeglasses. She tried the look out again at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in LA on Oct. 11, when she wore an Alexander McQueen Striped Wool Dress with a black Alexander McQueen Double Strap Belt around her tiny waist.

There have been so many celebrities rocking pinstripes lately and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the stars pulling off stripes!