Miley Cyrus looked to be having a blast with her boyfriend Cody Simpson as they cruised around in style after their romantic lunch date!

Vroom vroom! Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, were all loved up with one another after exiting Sunlife Organics in Calabasas, California on Thursday, January 23. She made sure to cozy up with him as much as possible after their date was over by holding his hand and grabbing his arm at the same time. Romance pro indeed! The “We Can’t Stop” singer was all over the board, fashion wise, next to her man as she wore an oversized business jacket over a black top, workout pants, and sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of stunner shades and left her shoulder length blonde hair down. Her Australian beau showed off his impressive frame in an all-black look while rocking a blue hat that had a “New York Beautiful” slogan splashed across it.

Cab? No. Personal driver? Nah! Professional car service? No thanks. Something so much better! The best was yet to come for the adorable duo as they jetted off in his vintage Honda motorcycle where Miley held onto him tightly. Cody looked to be totally in control of the vehicle after leaving their date location that was tricked out with a cool blue color taking over its middle. She glared at the paparazzi at one point before they left where her eyes looked like they were saying, “Stand back! He’s got this.”

Miley & Cody have definitely been the name on everyone’s lips since they first linked up only four months ago. “Yeah, it’s great. We’re amazing. No complaints,” he admitted during a interview earlier this month after being asked how everything is going with her. He also sweetly kissed her during Miley’s cute birthday tribute for him in a video posted on her Instagram Stories on January 11.

She made his birthday even more special by surprising him with an extra personal gift: a personalized bag bearing his poet pseudonym, Prince Neptune, complete with the logo that looks much like Aquaman’s Trident of Neptune. He published a poetry book, Prince Neptune, which will arrive in stores on April 7. Talk about being creatively awesome!