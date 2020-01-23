Breaking News
Hollywood Life

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29 After Suspected Overdose

tyler gwozdz
ABC/Ed Herrera
Neil Peart of the band Rush performs in concert during their R40 Live: 40th Anniversary Tour 2015 at the Wells Fargo Center, in PhiladelphiaRush In Concert - , Philadelphia, USA
THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER G.
Terry Jones 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' special film screening, New York, America - 24 Apr 2015 The Tribeca Film Festival Presents - The 40th Anniversary Screening of 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'
Rocky Johnson Rocky Johnson obituary View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Tyler Gwozdz, who was a contestant on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ has died at just 29 years old. Officials suspect that he overdosed, according to a shocking report.

The Bachelorette star, Tyler Gwozdz, is dead, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office confirms. Tyler’s body is currently with the Medical Examiner in office in Florida. The 29-year-old was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after a suspected overdose, according to TMZ. “On Jan. 13, we responded to a medical overdose involving Tyler,” the Boca Raton Police Department told HollywoodLife. TMZ reports that Tyler was admitted to the ICU after being rushed to the hospital, and was there for a week before news of his death was confirmed on Jan. 23.

TMZ reports that Tyler’s body was no longer in the hospital as of Tuesday, Jan. 21, but his date of death is still unconfirmed. The details surrounding the suspected overdose have not been confirmed. The woman who called 911 on Jan. 13 told dispatchers that Tyler had locked himself in the bathroom and may have done heroin, TMZ says. Tyler’s family has not responded to comment any comment requests at this time.

Tyler was only on two episodes of The Bachelorette. During the premiere, he did not get much screen time, but caught Hannah’s eye quickly and was asked to go on the first one-on-one date in episode two. Hannah and Tyler hit it off, and she gave him the rose at the end of the date. However, their love story didn’t last. In episode three, Hannah found out that Tyler had “left the show.” Viewers were given no explanation as to why he had suddenly departed. Considering she formed a fast connection with Tyler, Hannah was briefly pretty upset by him leaving.

tyler gwozdz hannah brown
ABC/John Fleenor

Hannah has not yet spoken out about the tragic news of Tyler’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.