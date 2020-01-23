‘The Bachelorette’ Star Tyler Gwozdz Dead At 29 After Suspected Overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, who was a contestant on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ has died at just 29 years old. Officials suspect that he overdosed, according to a shocking report.

The Bachelorette star, Tyler Gwozdz, is dead, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office confirms. Tyler’s body is currently with the Medical Examiner in office in Florida. The 29-year-old was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019, and was hospitalized on Jan. 13 after a suspected overdose, according to TMZ. “On Jan. 13, we responded to a medical overdose involving Tyler,” the Boca Raton Police Department told HollywoodLife. TMZ reports that Tyler was admitted to the ICU after being rushed to the hospital, and was there for a week before news of his death was confirmed on Jan. 23.

TMZ reports that Tyler’s body was no longer in the hospital as of Tuesday, Jan. 21, but his date of death is still unconfirmed. The details surrounding the suspected overdose have not been confirmed. The woman who called 911 on Jan. 13 told dispatchers that Tyler had locked himself in the bathroom and may have done heroin, TMZ says. Tyler’s family has not responded to comment any comment requests at this time.

Tyler was only on two episodes of The Bachelorette. During the premiere, he did not get much screen time, but caught Hannah’s eye quickly and was asked to go on the first one-on-one date in episode two. Hannah and Tyler hit it off, and she gave him the rose at the end of the date. However, their love story didn’t last. In episode three, Hannah found out that Tyler had “left the show.” Viewers were given no explanation as to why he had suddenly departed. Considering she formed a fast connection with Tyler, Hannah was briefly pretty upset by him leaving.

Hannah has not yet spoken out about the tragic news of Tyler’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.