Tyler Gwozdz 911 Call: Woman Frantically Reveals ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Was Unresponsive In Bathroom  

Tyler Gwozdz was unresponsive and ‘locked’ in a bathroom after a possible heroin overdose, according to the 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife.

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s The Bachelorette, has died of a suspected drug overdose, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed. HollywoodLife obtained the official 911 dispatch audio call, which was placed by an identified female friend of Tyler’s, who claimed she found him unresponsive in a locked bathroom at her Florida home. He was 29. — Listen to the official audio in the video above.

“My friend overdosed and he won’t wake up,” the woman on the call said, to which the 911 dispatcher asked if she could identify if Tyler was breathing at the time. “I don’t know I can’t get in there. He’s in my bathroom,” the woman explained, noting, “He’s not responsive.” The woman later admitted that Tyler had possibly OD’d on heroin.

“On Jan. 13, we responded to a medical overdose involving Tyler,” the Boca Raton Police Department told HollywoodLife on January 23. The case is an active ongoing investigation, police said.

The details surrounding the suspected overdose have not been confirmed. There is no date of death or autopsy report at this time. Tyler’s family has not responded to any comment requests at this time.

Bachelor producers said in a statement to Bachelor Nation, “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.” Tyler, who was the eldest of five siblings, was a successful entrepreneur, producers included. He was planning on becoming a psychologist, working to obtain his PhD.

Tyler was a contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season (15) of The Bachelorette in May 2019. He only appeared briefly in two episodes. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Hannah Brown, as well as ABC. Our thoughts are with Tyler’s friends and family during this time.