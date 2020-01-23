Listen
Tyler Gwozdz 911 Call: Woman Frantically Reveals ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Was Unresponsive In Bathroom  

THE BACHELORETTE - Hannah Brown caught the eye of Colton Underwood early on during the 23rd season of "The Bachelor," showing him, and all of America, what Alabama Hannah is made of - a fun country girl who is unapologetically herself. After being sent home unexpectedly, Hannah took the time to reflect on her breakup, gaining a powerful understanding of her desire to be deeply and fiercely loved. Now, with a newfound sense of self and a little southern charm, she is more ready than ever to find her true love on the milestone 15th season of "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Ed Herrera) TYLER G.
Tyler Gwozdz was unresponsive and ‘locked’ in a bathroom after a possible heroin overdose, according to the 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife.

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on ABC’s The Bachelorette, has died of a suspected drug overdose, the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed. HollywoodLife obtained the official 911 dispatch audio call, which was placed by an identified female friend of Tyler’s, who claimed she found him unresponsive in a locked bathroom at her Florida home. He was 29. — Listen to the official audio in the video above. 

“My friend overdosed and he won’t wake up,” the woman on the call said, to which the 911 dispatcher asked if she could identify if Tyler was breathing at the time. “I don’t know I can’t get in there. He’s in my bathroom,” the woman explained, noting, “He’s not responsive.” The woman later admitted that Tyler had possibly OD’d on heroin.

“On Jan. 13, we responded to a medical overdose involving Tyler,” the Boca Raton Police Department told HollywoodLife on January 23. The case is an active ongoing investigation, police said.

The details surrounding the suspected overdose have not been confirmed. There is no date of death or autopsy report at this time. Tyler’s family has not responded to any comment requests at this time.

Bachelor producers said in a statement to Bachelor Nation, “We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends.” Tyler, who was the eldest of five siblings, was a successful entrepreneur, producers included. He was planning on becoming a psychologist, working to obtain his PhD.

Tyler was a contestant on Hannah Brown‘s season (15) of The Bachelorette in May 2019. He only appeared briefly in two episodes. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Hannah Brown, as well as ABC. Our thoughts are with Tyler’s friends and family during this time.