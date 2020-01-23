Tyler Gwozdz: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Who Was Hospitalized

Just month after Tyler Gwozdz made a brief appearance on season 15 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ he was rushed to the hospital for a suspected overdose, according to a shocking new report.

Tyler Gwozdz was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, which was filmed in the spring of 2019 and aired throughout the summer. Now, just months later, the 28-year-old is recovering after a week-long stay in the hospital, according to TMZ. The site reports that Tyler was rushed to the hospital after a suspected drug overdose on Jan. 13. He was in critical, but stable condition, during his stay. As of Jan. 21, he was no longer a patient in the Florida hospital’s system, TMZ reports. His current condition is unclear, but it appears he has been released from the hospital. Here’s more to know about Tyler:

1. How did he fare on ‘The Bachelorette’? Tyler made a decent first impression on Hannah, as he was the person she chose to go on her very first one-on-one date with. Things went well between them, and Hannah gave Tyler a rose at the end of the date. However, their love story was cut short — during the show’s third episode, Hannah found out that Tyler “had to leave” the show. There was no further explanation given as to why Tyler departed. It was never revealed whether or not the decision was made on his own accord, or by production.

2. He’s educated with career aspirations. Tyler completed his undergraduate education at Trinity College in Hartford, where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. In his Bachelorette bio, he said that his life goal is to get his PhD and eventually become a clinical psychologist. As of July 2019, he has been working as the Director of Sales at Deep Bay Spirits in Nashville, Tennessee

3. He previously worked for other liquor companies. Tyler has worked in marketing and sales for SpikedSeltzer, and was actually the first salesman to work for the brand when it launched in 2014. He helped launch the drink in Nashville, and continued to work for the company after it was bought by Anheuser-Busch in 2016. Under Anheuser-Busch, Tyler helped launch SpikedSeltzer in more states throughout the country.

4. He’s very into staying active and in shape. Tyler was a college athlete and played varsity lacrosse at Trinity College. He also lists Soul Cycle as one of his interests and said he “adheres to a strict Keto diet.”

5. He has a side business. When he’s not studying or working out, Tyler works his side business in Dream Therapy Analysis, according to his ABC bio.