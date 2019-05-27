‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Hannah Sends [SPOILER] Home After He Tries To Get A ‘Pity Rose’

One guy is accused of telling a sob story just to get a rose on the May 27 episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ — and it leads to Hannah sending him home for good!

The May 27 episode of The Bachelorette begins with a group date for Jonathan, Matteo, John Paul Jones, Kevin, Jed, Tyler C., Mike and Cam. On the date, the guys are put to the test and have to experience what it physically feels like for a woman to be pregnant and in labor. Hannah Brown continues to feel a connection with Jed throughout the process. At the cocktail party, Mike opens up to Hannah about his ex miscarrying their child, and the conversation gets pretty emotional.

Meanwhile, many of the guys are already weary of Cam after he crashed a group date last week, so the vibe with him there is not great. Things get even more tense when he interrupts Mike’s personal conversation with Hannah to get his own time. Cam attempts to prove to Hannah how serious he is about their relationship by explaining that he quit his job just to come on the show and be with her, and he gets a taste of his own medicine when Jonathan interrupts his one-on-one time. Needless to say, Cam is not happy. At the end of the night, Mike gets the group date rose.

The next date is a one-on-one for Connor S. However, the plans change when Hannah gets sick and has to be rushed to the emergency room. Instead of going on the date, Connor is invited to join Hannah in her hotel room. He opens up about dealing with his mom having a stroke when he was just 13 years old, and Hannah, of course, appreciates him being so open. Later that night, Hannah’s actually feeling well enough to continue the date at a private Lukas Graham show, and she gives Connor a rose. By the end of the date, he admits he’s starting to fall in love with her.

Tonight, some of the guys experience labor pains. And others are just pains. 🤦‍♀️ #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/fNVvO47emJ — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 27, 2019

Before the next group date, Hannah finds out that Tyler G. “had to leave” the show. The reasoning isn’t explained any further, but Hannah is upset, since she had a great time on her one-on-one with Tyler last week. The show must go on, though, and Hannah is joined by eight men for the next date. The guys each take part in a photo shoot with different animals on the date, with Hannah watching on.

There’s a bit of a twist, though — Hannah’s BFF from The Bachelor, Demi Burnett, is on the scene of the date to help Hannah weed out some bad seeds. Demi hires a fake makeup artist and animal handler to purposely flirt with the guys, so Hannah can see how they react. Luckily, none of the guys disappoint. However, during the photo shoot, Luke gets a bit jealous when he sees other guys getting intimate with Hannah, and he jumps in for a second turn so he can get more pictures with her. Hannah begins to get weary of how much of her attention Luke needs.

At the cocktail party, Hannah confronts Luke about the ‘red flags’ she’s noticed about him and how he carries himself. She flat out tells Luke that his confidence “irritates” her sometimes because it comes off as “cocky,” and she insists that he has to change. Luke is upset that he didn’t get much of a chance to explain himself, and he interrupts one of Hannah’s other conversations to try and get his two cents in. Obviously, she’s not happy with this, and even sends him away. Luke continues to try and get more time with Hannah, which pisses off some of the other guys, like Peter, who haven’t even gotten any one-on-one time with her yet.

Hannah brushes Luke off when he approaches her yet again, and begs him to let her call her own shots. Luke admits he’s considering going home because he doesn’t feel he and Hannah are on the same page. Before the end of the night, Hannah pulls him aside and begs him to “fix” the way he’s acting before they continue. He assures her that he will, but Hannah’s biggest connection of the night is with Peter, who she gives the group date rose to.

Instead of a cocktail party before the rose ceremony, there’s a tailgate party. Beforehand, though, Cam reveals to the guys that he wants to discuss something “serious” with Hannah. This pisses the other guys off because they don’t feel like they should be respectful to Cam when he hasn’t been respectful throughout the process himself.

Still, he’s first to pull Hannah aside, and he opens up about an emergency medical situation he had in 2014. At the time, doctors told him he’d have to get his leg amputated, and at the same time, he learned his grandmother had passed away. The other guys are convinced Cam is being manipulative and simply trying to get a pity rose by sharing his sad story. Mike is especially pissed off at Cam’s behavior, and he brings his feelings about it to Hannah.

After that, Hannah is convinced that Cam isn’t being genuine, and is only telling her things to stick around. She confronts him about being ‘calculated,’ and possibly only bringing up his story to stay on the show. Cam insists he wasn’t telling his story just to get a ‘pity rose,’ but Hannah is still concerned about the timing. She admits she’s having a hard time trusting Cam.

At the rose ceremony, Mike, Connor and Peter are already safe. The remaining roses go to Jed, Tyler, Dustin, Dylan, Grant, Luke P. Garrett, John Paul Jones, Matteo, Devin, Luke S. and Kevin. That means Cam, Jonathan and Joey are heading home.