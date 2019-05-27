Cam Ayala: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelorette’ Contestant Making Waves In The Mansion

After crashing a date on episode two of ‘The Bachelorette,’ Cam Ayala has made some enemies amongst the other contestants — and it may take a toll on his relationship with Hannah Brown!

Cam Ayala has become one of the most controversial contestants on season 15 of The Bachelorette after taking it upon himself to crash a group date that he wasn’t invited to. Now, a preview for the May 27 episode shows that the tension between Cam and the other guys is at an all-time high, with Bachelorette Hannah Brown even getting involved! In the clip, Hannah confronts Cam after one of the guys accuses him of purposely telling her a certain story about himself to get a ‘pity rose.’ As we wait to see how it plays out, here’s more to know about Cam:

1. He got Hannah’s first rose of the season. When Hannah was announced as The Bachelorette during Colton Underwood’s After The Final Rose in March, she got the chance to meet five of her suitors. One of those guys was Cam, who charmed her with a freestyle rap on the live show. Hannah decided to give out the first rose of the season right then and there, and she picked Cam.

2. He has a condition called Lymphedema. Cam previously opened up on Instagram about his Lymphedema diagnosis. He was diagnosed with the incurable condition, which tends to cause swelling in the arms and legs, in 2002 (he was 12 years old at the time). In 2014, he got an infection in his knee, and had to undergo 13 surgeries with the fear of losing his leg. One procedure ‘saved his leg from being amputated’ in 2016, according to his Instagram post.

Hannah better Always Be Careful when it comes to Cam. #TheBachelorette is new tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fptq9VNzkd — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 26, 2019

3. He’s a college graduate. Cam graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies in 2011.

4. He’s musical. Along with his skills as a freestyle rapper, Cam also plays the harmonica! He can freestyle “about anything,” according to his Bachelorette bio.

5. He’s employed. Cam works as a Sales Area Manager at Tableau Software. His LinkedIn page reveals that he previously worked at McGarrah Jessee, Saatchi & Saatchi, Workhorse Digital and The Reynolds Company.