‘Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Reveals Her Relationship Status Amid Peter Weber Dating Rumors

There was still tons of chemistry between Hannah Brown when she appeared on Peter Weber’s first night as ‘The Bachelor.’ She’s now revealing if they’ve been dating on the sly.

As evidenced by their hot windmill sex, current Bachelor Peter Weber, 28 and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown have a great connection. Even thought she ended up sending him home on her season, there’s still a lingering “what if.” She returned on night one of the pilot’s stint as the new Bachelor and admitted to regretting picking Jed Wyatt (who she later dumped after it turned out he had a girlfriend back home). Peter told Hannah that he had not fully moved on from her yet. That’s spurred rumors that the two have reconnected and are secretly dating.

Dancing With The Stars champ Hannah shot down rumors that the pair is seeing each other on the sly, despite him having so many other women competing for his love. “Am I dating anyone? Nope,” the 25-year-old former beauty queen revealed in a Jan. 20 Instagram Live Q&A. Hannah admitted that she’s found dating again difficult. After all, she failed to find love with Bachelor Colton Underwood in season 23, had her heart broken by Jed’s betrayal and still is confused over Peter. “I don’t know how to do it. That’s been a conversation this week,” she added during the Q&A. “I’m like, ‘I’ve gotta figure this out,’ but I just like to sit at home in my pajamas!”

Hannah’s shocking return and admission to Peter that “there’s still something there,” led some fans to believe that in the end, he doesn’t choose from any of the contestants who want to be Mrs. Peter Weber. In the season preview, his mom Barbara tearfully tells Peter to not let a woman go and to “bring her home to us,” which has some fans thinking she’s referring to Hannah as they’ve already met. But his parents have also met 2020 contestant Madison Prewett, as her first one-on-one date with Peter was at their vow renewal.

Peter hinted that something very dramatic happens at the end of his season, which again led fans into thinking that he didn’t choose either of his two finalists and instead goes back to reconnect with Hannah. The pilot admitted at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour on Jan. 17 that he’s had to keep quiet about how his season ended. “It’s kind of cool having this secret that no one knows,” he said. “I don’t want to have it, I wish everyone could know about it.”

“I had the most beautiful experience, but one of the hardest of my entire life,” he added. “That last week was the hardest week of my entire life.” Peter also teased that, “It literally doesn’t stop until the very last second. [There’s] a lot of unexpected stuff that you guys couldn’t predict. I didn’t expect what happened to happen.”