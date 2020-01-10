Hannah Brown Inspires Jake Owen Diss Song After Showing Up On Peter Weber’s ‘Bachelor’ Premiere

Jake Owen caught ‘The Bachelor’ premiere on Jan. 6, and he was so riled up about Hannah Brown and Peter Weber’s emotional confrontation….that he wrote an entire song about it!

While Jake Owen was watching The Bachelor on Jan. 6, he couldn’t help but feel major frustration on behalf of Peter Weber. Jake took to Twitter to explain that he was upset to see Hannah Brown return to the show to tell Peter that she regrets breaking up with him on The Bachelorette. In fact, he got so in his feelings about it…that the episode inspired him to write a song called “Alabama Hannah”! He made it clear that this track is not a dig at Hannah specifically, but rather a song about anyone who has had “multiple opportunities” to be with someone and kept turning them down.

On the song, Jake sings from Peter’s perspective. “If it’s love that you need, well then honey it’s gone, well you had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone,” he croons in the first verse. He even references Peter’s career as a pilot by saying, “I’m flying high, got peace of mine, already raised the bar.” Then, in the chorus, he makes very specific digs at Hannah. “Alabama Hannah, won’t you roll on with the tide,” he sings. “Alabama Hannah, wipe them tears from your eyes. You’re a beauty queen and a dancing star and I think you’ll do just fine. Alabama Hannah, honey get out of my life.”

Of course, Hannah was a beauty pageant contestant before she first appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She also competed on Dancing With the Stars and won the Mirror Ball trophy in Nov. 2019. Plus, she sobbed while reuniting with Peter on The Bachelor, which is where “wipe them tears from your eyes” comes in.

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

Jake takes things a step further in the second verse by referencing a ‘windmill’ in the song lyrics (Peter and Hannah famously had sex in a windmill four times on The Bachelorette before she dumped him). “You gotta lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down, but girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round,” he sings.

Luckily, Hannah has a great sense of humor, and she was not offended by Jake’s diss’ song. She took to her Instagram Story to congratulate him on the track, and even joked about starring in a possible upcoming music video for the song. Jake actually appeared as a musical guest on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette and also reiterated at the end of his video that he thinks she’s a “great girl.” This is clearly all in good fun!