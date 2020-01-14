Bradley Cooper had the prettiest date with him while out and about in NYC: his two-year-old daughter, Lea! The duo couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces while taking a stroll together.

Bradley Cooper was happy as can be while taking his adorable toddler, Lea Shayk Cooper, for another walk in New York City. The doting dad of one, 45, was spotted in Manhattan on January 13 pushing his two-year-old around in her stroller through their neighborhood while bundled up against the winter cold. The A Star Is Born actor/director had a huge grin on his face, and was dressed down for their adventure in grey jeans, a snapback, and a blue jacket. Lea looked adorable as always in a tiny, $200 Burberry parka and colorful leggings and sneakers, with her hair done up in a pretty braid. Her stroller was full of toys, including that trusty unicorn bag we always see Bradley carrying on their walks.

The daddy-daughter duo are spotted out and about in New York City frequently, and even have playdates with other celebrities and their kiddos. Bradley just met up with Blake Lively, 32, and Ryan Reynolds, 43, on January 11 so that two of their daughters, James, 5, and Inez, 3, could spend some time having fun with Lea. Blake and Ryan were seen leaving Bradley’s apartment in Manhattan with their daughters, having left their newborn — whose name is still unknown — at home.

Bradley’s latest outing with Lea came the same day that he found out he was nominated for his eighth Oscar, for producing Joker. The Joaquin Phoenix-led film is up for Best Picture at the 2020 awards show. A Star is Born got him three Oscar nominations in 2019: Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay. He was nominated for Best Picture and Best Actor in 2015, for American Sniper, Best Supporting Actor in 2014 for American Hustle, and Best Actor in 2013 for Silver Linings Playbook. Impressive!

We all remember what happened the last time Bradley attended the Academy Awards. He assisted Lady Gaga in singing her nominated song, “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the show, and viewers swooned at their intimate performance. Gaga admitted later that they purposely tried to get people hot and bothered by it, and it worked!