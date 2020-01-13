Oscar Nominations 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees — Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson & More
The most important night of the year for film is upon us. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13. The nominees include Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and more.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the 2020 Oscar nominations. The nominees amongst the 24 categories were unveiled bright and early on Jan. 13. The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by actor and producer John Cho, 47, and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae, 35. The first wave of nominations were revealed via live stream on Oscar.com. The second wave of nominations were announced live on Good Morning America.
The 2020 Oscars will be held Feb. 9, 2020, which is less than a month away. Like last year, the 2020 Oscars will not have a traditional host. The past year has included some incredible performances. From Joaquin Phoenix, 45, in Joker to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s Brad Pitt, 56, to Renee Zellweger, 50, in Judy, so many actors wowed on the big screen this year. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
1917
Parasite
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In hollywood
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little WOmen
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Best Director
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite
Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Score
Joker
Little WOmen
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Animated Short
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Dcera (Daughter)
Live Action Short
Brotherhood
NEFTA Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In War Zone if You’re A Girl
Live Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk/Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Ls Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite
Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite
Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Harriet
The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC. The network will be the broadcasting home of the Oscars until at least 2028.