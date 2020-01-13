Oscar Nominations 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees — Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson & More

Breaking News
The most important night of the year for film is upon us. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13. The nominees include Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and more.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the 2020 Oscar nominations. The nominees amongst the 24 categories were unveiled bright and early on Jan. 13. The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by actor and producer John Cho, 47, and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae, 35. The first wave of nominations were revealed via live stream on Oscar.com. The second wave of nominations were announced live on Good Morning America.

The 2020 Oscars will be held Feb. 9, 2020, which is less than a month away. Like last year, the 2020 Oscars will not have a traditional host. The past year has included some incredible performances. From Joaquin Phoenix, 45, in Joker to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s Brad Pitt, 56, to Renee Zellweger, 50, in Judy, so many actors wowed on the big screen this year. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
1917
Parasite

Best Supporting Actress
Kathy BatesRichard Jewell
Laura DernMarriage Story
Scarlett JohanssonJoJo Rabbit
Florence PughLittle Women
Margot RobbieBombshell

Best Supporting Actor
Tom HanksA Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony HopkinsThe Two Popes
Al PacinoThe Irishman
Joe PesciThe Irishman
Brad PittOnce Upon a Time In hollywood 

Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprioOnce Upon A Time In Hollywood
Adam DriverMarriage Story
Joaquin PhoenixJoker
Jonathan PriceThe Two Popes

Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse RonanLittle WOmen
Charlize TheronBombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Director
Martin Scorcese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin TarantinoOnce Upon A Time In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Costume Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Editing
Ford V. Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score
Joker
Little WOmen
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Dcera (Daughter)

Live Action Short
Brotherhood
NEFTA Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window
Saria
A Sister

Documentary Feature
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

Documentary Short 
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In War Zone if You’re A Girl
Live Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk/Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film 
Corpus Christi 
Honeyland
Ls Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite

Production Design
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite

Film Editing
Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup & Hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
JoJo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Parasite

Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough
“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Harriet

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC. The network will be the broadcasting home of the Oscars until at least 2028.