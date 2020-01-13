Oscar Nominations 2020: See The Full List Of Nominees — Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson & More

The most important night of the year for film is upon us. The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced on Jan. 13. The nominees include Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, and more.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for — the 2020 Oscar nominations. The nominees amongst the 24 categories were unveiled bright and early on Jan. 13. The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced by actor and producer John Cho, 47, and actor/writer/producer Issa Rae, 35. The first wave of nominations were revealed via live stream on Oscar.com. The second wave of nominations were announced live on Good Morning America.

The 2020 Oscars will be held Feb. 9, 2020, which is less than a month away. Like last year, the 2020 Oscars will not have a traditional host. The past year has included some incredible performances. From Joaquin Phoenix, 45, in Joker to Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s Brad Pitt, 56, to Renee Zellweger, 50, in Judy, so many actors wowed on the big screen this year. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

1917

Parasite

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time In hollywood

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little WOmen

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Director

Martin Scorcese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Costume Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford V. Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Score

Joker

Little WOmen

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Animated Short

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Dcera (Daughter)

Live Action Short

Brotherhood

NEFTA Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In War Zone if You’re A Girl

Live Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk/Run Cha-Cha

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Ls Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite

Production Design

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup & Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Parasite

Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown” – Frozen 2

“Stand Up” – Harriet

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC. The network will be the broadcasting home of the Oscars until at least 2028.