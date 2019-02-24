Oscars Highlights 2019: See The Academy Awards’ Best Moments

The 91st annual Academy Awards took place on Sunday Feb. 24, and viewers were treated to many amazing moments that they’ll likely never forget. See them, here!

The 91st annual Academy Awards lit up the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday Feb. 24, and the show was so amazing! We know we say this every year, but this may have been our favorite Oscars ever! (And yes, we’ll probably say that next year, too.) Anyway, there were so many memorable moments — from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s performance of “Shallow” to Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, and Amy Poehler saving the Oscars opening, we loved seeing all of our favorite actors, actresses, directors and more celebrating together under the same roof. Want to know which moments we’ll remember years from now? Here are some of our favorite moments from the show (in no particular order):

1. After Queen opened the Oscars with Adam Lambert, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph kicked the show off with a hilarious bit, making viewers wonder — why weren’t they the hosts of the show? “We are not your hosts,” Tina said, “but we’re going to stand here a little long so that the people who get USA Today tomorrow will think that we hosted.”

2. Another moment that had us on the edge of our seats was when Gaga joined Bradley on stage to perform “Shallow” from their Oscar-nominated movie, A Star Is Born. The song even won an Oscar for Original Song, so it made their performance extra special!

3. Oh and did we mentioned there was a Wayne’s World moment during the show? Well, there was and it was pretty epic! Mike Myers teamed up with Dana Carvey at the Oscars for a hilarious bit, giving fans the Wayne’s World reunion they always wanted!

4. Bette Midler also gave one heck of an Oscars performance, when she took the stage to sing Original Song nominee “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns.

5. Finally, did you see Chris Evans help Regina King narrowly escape a major fall as she tripped over her dress while heading for the Oscars stage? It’s a must-see!

