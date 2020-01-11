Prince William has reportedly broken his silence on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement just a day before The Queen’s ’emergency peace talks’!

Prince William, 37, has finally spoken about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to “step back” from royal life — and it seems like he has his little brother’s back no matter what. “All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page,” William reportedly told a friend, according to The Sunday Times. “I want everyone to play on the team…I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore…I’m sad about that,” he continued, adding that he feels he and Harry are “separate entities.” The comments are a sharp contrast from reports that other royal family members are furious about Harry and Meghan’s decision, which has been dubbed #Megexit by tabloids.

The report comes just a day before Queen Elizabeth, 93, has reportedly called an emergency “peace meeting” at Sandringham Estate — her Majesty’s country home in Norfolk — with Prince Charles, 71, Prince William, 37, Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan Markle, 38, the Times also reports. Charles, William, and Harry will join The Queen in-person Monday, Jan. 13, while Meghan is expected to dial-in by phone from Victoria, Canada, where she reunited with 8-month-old son Archie several days ago. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly still staying at the $14 million estate where she and Harry enjoyed their Christmas vacation, which was arranged by Canadian producer and British Columbia native David Foster.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” Harry and Meghan announced in their bombshell Instagram post on Wednesday, Jan. 15, also adding that they now plan to “balance” their time between the United Kingdom and North America. While they haven’t announced where they plan to move, speculation remains around Toronto — where she filmed Suits for seven years and has many friends, including Jessica Mulroney — Vancouver Island, where they enjoyed their recent six-week break, or Los Angeles, California — Meghan’s hometown.

While there are reports that claim that the Sussex’s did not consult The Queen prior to their announcement, Her Majesty certainly implied that there was behind-the-scenes drama in her short statement issued Jan. 15. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement read. “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that we will take time to work through.” No further statements have been issued by Her Majesty, however, she was spotted looking rather annoyed as she drove along a country rode on the afternoon of Jan. 10.

Harry and Meghan directly addressed struggles they were having with royal life in their recent documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. “I think being part of this family, in this role and in this job, every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click, every single time I see a flash — it takes me back,” Harry revealed, referencing the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997. “So in that respect, it’s the worst reminder of her life as opposed to the best.” Meghan also opened up about the challenges she was experiencing being in the British public eye, admitting that she didn’t “didn’t get it” but had tried to “adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip.”