Miranda Lambert Reminisces On Blake Shelton Wedding While Singing About Her ‘Track Record’ With Men

In her new song, ‘Track Record,’ Miranda Lambert looks back on her past relationships — including a very specific reference to what she had with Blake Shelton!

Miranda Lambert released her seventh album, Wildcard, on Nov. 1. She’s made no secret of the fact that she draws from personal experience when writing songs, and this record is no exception. One particular song, “Track Record,” is highly personal, as Miranda reminisces on her past relationships. While looking back on her former lovers, Miranda sings, “One might’ve been a keeper, and one was the leaver, and one was the one Daddy gave me away to, one’s a user and one was a loser.” She didn’t name names, but Miranda’s only been married one time — to Blake Shelton — so he’s clearly the third guy she’s referencing here!

On “Track Record,” Miranda admits to having a heavy dating history, but says she just can’t help it because she’s “in love with love.” In the chorus, she sings, “Maybe it’s the ones that I can’t fix, maybe it’s the chase that makes me tick, girls like me don’t mean it, but we don’t know better, I got a track record.” Some of Miranda’s other highly-publicized relationships were with Anderson East and Evan Felker. However, since Nov. 2018, she has been committed to Brendan McLoughlin — a New York City police officer, who she met while promoting her album with Pistol Annies at Good Morning America.

Miranda and Brendan kept their relationship quiet for three and a half months. In mid-February 2019, the singer shocked her fans by revealing she had married the 29-year-old weeks earlier in a secret ceremony. They’ve since been much more public with their relationship. However, Miranda recently admitted that going though a very public marriage and split from Blake has made her much more guarded with her personal life this time around.

Miranda and Blake got engaged in 2010 after four years together, and they tied the knot one year later in May 2011. Their marriage lasted for four years until they unexpectedly split during the summer of 2015. Miranda’s 2016 album, The Weight of These Wings, was heavily inspired by the split. However, on Wildcard, there are far fewer references to those tough times.