Kendall Jenner Wears Nothing Underneath Her Thin White Top While Out In L.A. — Pics 

Kendall Jenner looked super casual but sexy when she went completely braless under a thin white shirt in LA on Oct. 29.

Kendall Jenner, 23, always manages to make a casual outfit look super sexy and that’s exactly what she did when she was running errands in Los Angeles on October 29. The supermodel looked amazing when she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted tight black straight leg jeans with a long-sleeve white henley top. Her top was super thin and as per usual, Kendall opted to go completely braless underneath, revealing her nipples. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of black rectangle sunglasses and black Dr. Martens 1461 Patent Oxfords.

Kendall’s go-to outfit is jeans and T-shirt and one thing we love about her style is that she’s always switching up her denim. Just two days before, on Oct. 27, Kendall was out wearing a pair of baggy light-wash Levi’s Jeans with a bright blue Yeezy Jesus is King Crewneck and an oversized cream denim jacket on top. She topped her look off with a pair of white Adidas Originals Sc Premiere Sneakers and her favorite Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses.

Jeans have been the biggest trend for fall and it’s the one look that never goes out of style. Some of our favorite celebs have been rocking denim in a ton of different ways and just the other day, Kendall’s BFF, Hailey Baldwin, 22, was out in a chic denim look. Hailey was out in NYC on Oct. 12, wearing a skintight white crop top with a pair of high-waisted, fitted Naked Wardrobe Dope Girl Denim Jeans, choosing to cuff the hems. She accessorized with a camel-colored Balenciaga Suspended Shoulder Coat, Rhude Tube Socks, white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers, and Oliver Peoples Ov5417Su Jaye Sunglasses.

There are so many times Kendall has worn jeans with different tops, but one thing that always remains the same is that Kendall loves going braless under her shirts and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her sexy braless looks!