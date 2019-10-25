Kendall Jenner Pulls Off Perfectly Pink Carrie Bradshaw Look In Giambattista Valli Show

Kendall Jenner took a page straight out of Carrie Bradshaw’s handbook and totally rocked a pink tutu dress on the runway during the Giambattista Valli show in Rome on Oct. 24.

Hold up — is that Carrie Bradshaw strutting her stuff on the runway? Kendall Jenner, 23, had everyone doing a double take while walking in the H&MxGiambattista Valli show in Rome, Italy on Oct. 24 after she modeled a very Carrie Bradshaw-esque look on the catwalk. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked absolutely gorgeous in the light pink statement mini dress, which featured a voluminous, tutu-like skirt that showed off the model’s long, lean legs. The strapless dress also featured a light pink belt with bow detailing cinched at the waist, which highlighted Kendall’s toned tummy and fabulous curves perfectly!

The stunning supermodel wore her hair parted down the middle and pulled back to show off her beautiful face, and wore minimal makeup and no jewelry, which let the amazing dress take center stage! Kendall finished off her runway look with a pair of red boots that hit halfway to her knees; if there’s one person that can pull off this daring look, it’s definitely Kendall (okay, and Carrie)!

While Kendall’s usually super busy walking in shows all season, at this year’s New York Fashion Week, the brunette bombshell sat front row as a spectator while pals Gigi and Bella Hadid, among others, strutted their stuff on the catwalk. “It’s a lot more mellow to just go,” Kendall told Vogue in an interview published on Sept. 7. “But I won’t lie, today I was missing it. I was watching the girls and I was like, ‘Damn, I kind of want to walk.’ I love New York. All the Fashion Weeks, everyone gathers together for each one, but for this one specifically, it’s those people and then some. It’s so fun, and everybody is ready to have a good time.”

Kendall — who is the only one of her siblings that doesn’t have a kid — recently admitted she can’t wait to start having babies. “I can’t wait to have a kid,” the supermodel confessed to her sister Kim on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “I’m going to make him do the coolest things, so when he’s older, he’s just a stud.”