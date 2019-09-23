Gwen Stefani Admits Blake Shelton Is A ‘Good Dad’ To Her 3 Sons: He Helps Me ‘A Lot’

Blake Shelton isn’t just handsome and talented; he’s an amazing dad to her three boys, says Gwen Stefani.

Four years into their relationship, Gwen Stefani is more in love with Blake Shelton than ever. The singer, 49, couldn’t stop praising her boyfriend, 43, during an interview on TODAY with Hoda Kotb and Andy Cohen. Gwen confessed that she was nervous about filming this season of The Voice, which marks her big return to the show after sitting out for several seasons. “The third time I [was on The Voice], Blake and I were falling in love. And this time, it had been awhile, so I was like, ‘how are we going to fight?'” Judging from The Voice promos, they’re doing just fine! As Gwen says in a season 17 preview clip ahead of the September 23 premiere, “this is war.”

She also confesses that the reason she came back to the show for the fourth time isn’t to spend time with her boyfriend… it’s to “beat Blake.” She clearly got over those nerves. Hoda and Andy brought up the cute throwback pic she posted on Instagram recently, of Blake rocking a mullet. Gwen said that “life is full of surprises,” and she would have never dated that man at the time. “I just never thought in my wildest dreams [that] on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out,” she explained. “But, it works perfect and we’re having so much fun. And we’re just blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

Part of the reason Gwen loves Blake so much, is because of how he treats her three sons, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. “He is a good dad,” Gwen said. “He’s been helping me out a lot. It’s hard; I’ve got three boys. I have a 13-year-old (Kingston), an 11-year-old (Zuma), and the baby (Apollo) is going to be 6 in February and started kindergarten.” She’s definitely got her hands full, but Blake’s there for her every step of the way.

Blake takes the boys fishing and riding ATVs at his ranch in Oklahoma, he goes on fun days to Disneyland with them, and just spends quality time with them and their mothers. The boys clearly adore him. At one point, they all started wearing camo clothes! So sweet.