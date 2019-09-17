‘The Voice’: Gwen Gears Up To ‘Beat Blake’ In Season Premiere Sneak Peek — ‘This Is War’

Look out, Blake Shelton! NBC released a 7 minute preview of ‘The Voice’ season 17 premiere, and Gwen Stefani wastes no time letting her man know that she’s coming for him in the competition!

We’re less than one week away from the season 17 premiere of The Voice, and an extended sneak peek of the premiere is giving us a better idea of the dynamic between the four coaches — Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson — in the episodes to come. Of course, fans are dying to see the interactions between couple Blake and Gwen on the show, and the preview proves that the competition between them will be just as intense as it is with anyone else! “To actually be here and get to beat Blake…” Gwen says in the clip. “This is war!”

Despite serving as a coach on three previous seasons of The Voice, Gwen has never won the show. Meanwhile, Blake has six championships under his belt, while Kelly has two and John has one. The running joke throughout the last several seasons has been that all the coaches want to take Blake down, and the season 17 sneak peek proves that nothing has changed. In the clip, a female contestant earns a four-chair turn. Kelly gets blocked by Blake from being the artist’s coach, which leads Kelly to advocate hard for Gwen and John over Blake. The coaches each plead their case, but we’ll have to wait until the Sept. 23 premiere to see who gets picked!

Meanwhile, Gwen and Blake may be dating, but a little friendly competition never hurt anyone, and it looks like their relationship won’t stop them from being competitive with one another on the show. The lovebirds actually met on the set of The Voice during season 7, while they were married to Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert, respectively. When Gwen returned for season nine in 2015, she and Blake both happened to be going through divorces, and it helped them connect on a deeper level. They’ve been together ever since.

Gwen’s last season as a coach was season 12 in 2017, when she and Blake had only been together for just over a year. Now, their relationship is much more established, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out on The Voice!