Kim Kardashian looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover of ‘Vogue Arabia’s’ September issue where she’s interviewed by her hubby, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian, 38, just slayed the September issue cover of Vogue Arabia, as she poses in a skintight strapless corset top with her hair twisted into a super long braid, ending all the way at her waist. Kim looks gorgeous for her first Vogue Arabia cover and the entire photo shoot was styled by Manfred Thierry Mugler, one of Kim’s favorite designers. For the cover, Kim shows off her iconic curvy figure in a Thierry Mugler by Casey Cadwallader ensemble featuring a strapless white satin underwire bralette that showed off ample cleavage. On top of the bralette, she rocked a skintight black corset dress that cinched in her super tiny waist, popping out at her hips to form an hourglass figure. She accessorized with a pair of massive gold, sharp-pointed earrings, and stunning makeup. For her glam, Kim went with an extra dark smokey eye and a bold red lip, while her jet black hair was twisted into a braid crown on her scalp, flowing into an extremely long braid on the side of her face.

In another photo from the shoot, Kim looks stunning in a skintight, long-sleeve black gown from the Mugler archive, paired with a massive, oddly shaped black hat. Meanwhile, a similar photo shows her in a skintight, sleeveless black sheer gown with a sequin and beaded fringe skirt, wearing the same hat, but adding a chic pair of sheer black elbow-length gloves. Her final look from the shoot and perhaps our favorite was the white fringe gown she wore. The dress featured a tight corset bodice with an off-the-shoulder fringe beaded neckline that showed off ample cleavage. From the waist down, the entire skirt of the dress was made of out long fringe, as the cape of the dress was also flowing with fringe.

It’s no surprise that Mugler designed all of Kim’s outfits for the shoot, considering she wears pieces from the designer all the time and even her most recent “wet dress” from the 2019 Met Gala was from the designer. Gushing about Kim, Manfred Mugler said, “I love working with Kim. She is cool and brilliant. When Vogue Arabia asked me to take part, I was thrilled to have the opportunity to portray Kim in a new vision. It was a great team to work with.”

Aside from just looking amazing in the photo shoot, Kim is interviewed by her husband, Kanye West, 42, as the two talk candidly with one another. Speaking honestly, when Kim was asked about living in the spotlight, she responded, “Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

However, Kim does admit that she did always want to be famous, despite feeling like she doesn’t have much privacy at times. “Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed… I do agree that fame can be addictive,” Kim shared.