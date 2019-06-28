Zendaya, Priyanka Chopra & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

Some of our favorite celebrities were out & about this week in seriously gorgeous looks & we rounded up the best dressed of the week!

From movie premieres to events, parties, and more – the celebrities were all over the world this week in a slew of gorgeous outfits. We have to start with Zendaya, 22, who absolutely killed it all week long while doing press for her highly anticipated new film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The gorgeous actress rocked a ton of amazing outfits this week, but her sequin dress from the world premiere of the film at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, June 26, landed her a spot on the best dressed list. Zendaya, who plays MJ Jones in the film, kicked off the night with a bang when she wore a sexy red and black sequin Armani Prive Spring 2019 gown with cutouts and a completely open back. The dress highlighted her toned frame perfectly, while the bodice of the dress was made up of red sequins with gaping cutouts on the sides, as the rest of the frock flowed into the long, fitted mermaid skirt which was made of black sequins. The best part of the look, though, was without a doubt the completely open back, which ended all the way at her behind. She topped her look off with black pointy-toed pumps, a sultry black smokey eye, and her red hair straight, sleek and parted in the middle. Later that evening, she swapped her premiere look for a forest green fringe Balmain gown with gaping cutouts on the side for the after party.

Another one of our favorite looks this week came from Priyanka Chopra, 36, who has been rocking a ton of different outfits while in France, celebrating Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding. While the actress wore a bunch of outfits this week, it was her look while she was out in Paris with hubby, Nick Jonas, 26, on Monday, June 24, that landed her a spot. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a $2,450 metallic orange patterned Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress from the Resort 2020 Collection, that featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was even sexier as it wrapped in the front, featuring a slit on the side that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her toned legs. The flowy dress was so chic as it featured ruffled sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt that was lined with ruffle trim on the sides and hem of the skirt. Priyanka accessorized the sexy frock with a bunch of layered delicate gold necklaces, skinny tortoise sunglasses, and simple nude leather ankle-strap sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, landed a spot on the best dressed list for the third week in a row, as the model arrived in Provence, France to sit front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. Emily opted to wear a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive braless cleavage. The chest of the sleeveless mini dress featured two tiny triangles covering her breasts, leaving a lot of sideboob, while a thick band under her chest kept everything together. The bodice of the dress featured a corset, cinching in her tiny waist and showing off her fabulous abs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was fitted and featured an overlay of fabric on the sides, ending high up on her thighs. She accessorized the insanely sexy look with a pair of white strappy ankle strap sandals and a tiny white Jacquemus purse with gorgeous bedazzled fringe hanging off of it.

There were so many other celebs that looked gorgeous this week including Kate Beckinsale, Chrissy Teigen, Millie Bobby Brown and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!