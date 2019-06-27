Zendaya was ‘spidey ready’ in a black and red sequined gown at the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home,’ a wink at the superhero uniform that Tom Holland wears! Joining them was Jake Gyllenhaal, Samuel L. Jackson and more.

On-screen, Zendaya, 22, plays the role of Peter Parker’s wise-cracking classmate Michelle “MJ” Jones. But on the red carpet, she looked ready to sling webs! The beautiful actress showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in a backless gown on June 26, and its red and black sequins paid homage to our favorite Marvel superhero. She added extra height to her already 5′ 10″ figure with a pair of pointy black stilettos, and tucked her long brunette hair behind her ears. The Disney alum even snapped a close-up photo of her smoky gold eyelids for her Instagram Story, appropriately captioning the look, “Spidey Ready.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya’s co-star Tom Holland, 23, also stuck to red and black colors in honor of Spider-Man. The leading man hit the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in an open maroon blazer with matching dress pants, and the collar of his suit and his dress shoes added accents of black. Tom and Zendaya even wrapped their arms around one another for a sweet photo!

Casual suits seemed to be the move for the night, as Jake Gyllenhaal, 38, stepped out in an unbuttoned blazer and matching navy blue pants – a lone gold chain topped off Mysterio’s slick premiere outfit. Samuel L. Jackson, 70 (who plays Nick Fury) also made a stylish appearance in a salmon button-down and joggers, and accessorized with round sunnies and a purple beret from Kangol. And then there was Cobie Smulders, 37 (who plays Maria Hill) who wowed in an off-the-shoulder, sheer lace gown. You can check out even more celebrity arrivals in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

Zendaya’s backless gown above just adds to the many stylish press outfits the actress has worn to promote Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will arrive in theaters on July 2. For a trip to Good Morning America on June 24, Zendaya stepped out in a futuristic tunic covered in automobile sketches from Peter Do. She then did an outfit change into a blue satin co-ord to visit the Empire State Building! But, we must say that this Spider-Man-themed dress has to be our favorite.