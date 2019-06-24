Priyanka Chopra stepped out in Paris with hubby, Nick Jonas, on June 24, when she opted to wear a sexy plunging orange dress with a thigh-high slit that showed off her gorgeous toned legs.

Since arriving in Paris, France on Sunday, June 23, Priyanka Chopra, 36, and husband, Nick Jonas, 26, have already been looking fabulous. The couple is in Paris celebrating Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner’s, 23, wedding, and they stepped out on Monday, June 24, when Priyanka opted to wear a gorgeous dress. Priyanka looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a $2,450 metallic orange patterned Markarian Dietrich Ruffled Satin-Effect Maxi Dress from the Markarian Resort 2020 Collection, that featured a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her waist, as she chose to go completely braless underneath. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was even sexier as it wrapped in the front, featuring a slit on the side that started all the way at the top of her hip, showing off her toned legs. The flowy dress was so chic as it featured ruffled sleeves and a loose-fitting skirt that was lined with ruffle trim on the sides and hem of the skirt. Priyanka accessorized the sexy frock with a bunch of layered delicate gold necklaces, skinny tortoise sunglasses, and simple nude leather ankle-strap sandals.

While Priyanka looked gorgeous dressed up in the pretty, skin-baring dress, Nick was dressed down in a pair of light-wash skinny jeans with a rip at the knee, paired with a fitted yellow floral patterned button-down shirt, white slip-on Vans sneakers, and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses. The happy couple looked fabulous in their outfits which they wore for a romantic boat ride around Paris. Since arriving in Paris on June 23, Priyanka has already been slaying her outfits. On June 23 she opted to wear a plunging gray jumpsuit with yet another low cut V-neckline and a pretty bow cinching in her waist.

Since then, Priyanka looked effortlessly chic when she walked around Paris wearing a sheer white Victoria Beckham Oversized Satin Pajama Shirt on top of a black bra, which could be seen through the shirt, paired with loose white straight-leg trousers. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a head-to-toe pink ensemble from Todd Snyder’s Spring 2019 collection.

We love seeing the couple out and about in stylish outfits, and if this is what they wore on their first day, then we cannot wait to see what’s in store in the style department for the rest of the trip.