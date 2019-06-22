Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are rumored to be gearing up for their second wedding… and Sophie already looks the part! She wore a bridal-inspired top while cuddling with her man in Paris.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are already married, but that’s not stopping them from having another ceremony in France this summer. But a week before the couple are rumored to walk down the aisle (again), they were spotted frolicking around France looking totally in love (and wedding-ready!)

Sophie, 23, was giving off major bridal vibes in a white, corseted tank top that looked so much like a bodice for a wedding gown. She kept the look casual though by pairing it with high-waisted jeans and white sneakers. Joe, 29, looked happy walking beside her in a checkered jacket, along with a white t-shirt, khakis and tennis shoes.

During their excursion in Paris on June 22, the couple also cuddled up for a cute PDA selfie. With the Eiffel Tower looming behind them, Sophie and Joe were an inch away from kissing on a bridge in the sweet shot shared on the Game of Thrones alum’s Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers member also shared the image on his account, which caught the attention of one of his ex-girlfriends. Demi Lovato, who Joe briefly dated in 2010 and remained close friends with, hit the “like” button on the post, showing her approval for the adorable PDA moment.

Demi, 26, isn’t the only ex that has recently crossed paths with the DNCE frontman, though. On June 21, Joe sat front row at the Berluti show during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. Walking in the show itself was the “Sucker” hitmaker’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The pair, who were affectionately dubbed G.I. Joe by Cara Delevingne at the time, dated for five months in 2015. They both appeared totally unfazed by each other’s presence though, so it seems it was NBD.

While we’re discussing Joe’s exes, there’s also no bad blood between him and Taylor Swift, either. In a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Taylor, 29, admitted calling out Joe in 2008 for breaking up with her was “too much.” Joe later responded in an interview with ITV’s Lorraine show, basically confirming everything’s fine now between them. “At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on,” he said, adding, “It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.” We stan emotional growth and maturity!