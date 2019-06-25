Fashion
Hollywood Life

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy, Plunging Red Mini Dress At Men’s Paris Fashion Week — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski Plunging Red Mini Dress
AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Emily Ratajkowski Levi's Brunch, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 2, Indian Wells, USA - 13 Apr 2019
Model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Jacquemus Spring Summer 2020 show held in a lavender field in Valensole, south of France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5100345 240619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Model Emily Ratajkowski attends the Jacquemus Spring Summer 2020 show held in a lavender field in Valensole, south of France. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5100345 240619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Finland Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Emily Ratajkowski wears a flirty yellow minidress when walking her dog in sunny New York with husband Sebastian Bear McClard Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5099841 230619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights View Gallery View Gallery 34 Photos.

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in a sexy plunging red mini dress at the Jacquemus Men’s fashion show in Provence during Paris Fashion Week on June 24.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, arrived in Provence, France to sit front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, when the model looked gorgeous in her outfit. Emily opted to wear a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive braless cleavage. The chest of the sleeveless mini dress featured two tiny triangles covering her breasts, leaving a lot of sideboob, while a thick band under her chest kept everything together. The rest of the dress was seriously form-fitting, highlighting her amazingly toned figure. The bodice of the dress featured a corset, cinching in her tiny waist and showing off her fabulous abs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was fitted and featured an overlay of fabric on the sides, ending high up on her thighs. She accessorized the insanely sexy look with a pair of white strappy ankle strap sandals and a tiny white Jacquemus purse with gorgeous bedazzled fringe hanging off of it. Emily chose to go completely makeup-free with this look, letting the dress speak for itself.

Emily has been absolutely slaying her style lately and the model has been out and about almost everyday in New York City. Wether she’s out walking her dog in a sexy athleisure look of tight biker shorts with a crop top or is just out for a stroll with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32. Emily just stepped out in NYC on June 21, when she opted to wear a cute yellow floral Realisation Par the Isabelli Dress in Verona, which featured a low-cut deep V-neckline, which showed off some braless cleavage. The rest of the thin mini dress flowed down into a fitted silhouette, hugging her petite, toned frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the dress flowed into a tiny ruffled skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Emily accessorized her look perfectly, adding a pair of nude leather strappy ankle-strap sandals, a red and silver Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Bag, Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, and chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Mini Hailey Hoop Earrings.

While Emily loves a good easy, breezy mini dress, the model has also been embracing the casual sportswear look. Just last week, on June 12, she rocked a sexy athleisure look featuring a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings and a max-bone Aidan Harness and Vanessa Leash.

Emily Ratajkowski Plunging Red Mini Dress
Emily Ratajkowski arrived in Provence, France to sit front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, & the model looked gorgeous in a plunging tight red mini dress. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)
Emily Ratajkowski Plunging Red Mini Dress
Emily wore a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off ample braless cleavage & she accessorized with white ankle strap sandals & a tiny white Jacquemus purse with bedazzled fringe hanging off of it. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

We absolutely loved Emily’s sexy little red mini dress and her figure is so perfect, she can make any outfit look good.