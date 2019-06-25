Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Sexy, Plunging Red Mini Dress At Men’s Paris Fashion Week — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski looked gorgeous in a sexy plunging red mini dress at the Jacquemus Men’s fashion show in Provence during Paris Fashion Week on June 24.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, arrived in Provence, France to sit front row at the Jacquemus Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s Show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, when the model looked gorgeous in her outfit. Emily opted to wear a tiny skintight red mini dress from the Jacquemus Fall 2019 collection, with an insanely plunging V-neckline that showed off massive braless cleavage. The chest of the sleeveless mini dress featured two tiny triangles covering her breasts, leaving a lot of sideboob, while a thick band under her chest kept everything together. The rest of the dress was seriously form-fitting, highlighting her amazingly toned figure. The bodice of the dress featured a corset, cinching in her tiny waist and showing off her fabulous abs. Meanwhile, the skirt of the dress was fitted and featured an overlay of fabric on the sides, ending high up on her thighs. She accessorized the insanely sexy look with a pair of white strappy ankle strap sandals and a tiny white Jacquemus purse with gorgeous bedazzled fringe hanging off of it. Emily chose to go completely makeup-free with this look, letting the dress speak for itself.

Emily has been absolutely slaying her style lately and the model has been out and about almost everyday in New York City. Wether she’s out walking her dog in a sexy athleisure look of tight biker shorts with a crop top or is just out for a stroll with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32. Emily just stepped out in NYC on June 21, when she opted to wear a cute yellow floral Realisation Par the Isabelli Dress in Verona, which featured a low-cut deep V-neckline, which showed off some braless cleavage. The rest of the thin mini dress flowed down into a fitted silhouette, hugging her petite, toned frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the dress flowed into a tiny ruffled skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Emily accessorized her look perfectly, adding a pair of nude leather strappy ankle-strap sandals, a red and silver Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Bag, Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, and chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Mini Hailey Hoop Earrings.

While Emily loves a good easy, breezy mini dress, the model has also been embracing the casual sportswear look. Just last week, on June 12, she rocked a sexy athleisure look featuring a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings and a max-bone Aidan Harness and Vanessa Leash.

We absolutely loved Emily’s sexy little red mini dress and her figure is so perfect, she can make any outfit look good.