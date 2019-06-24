Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Long, Lean Legs In Tiny Floral Mini Dress In NYC — See Pics

Emily Ratajkowski was out & about with her hubby, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in NYC on June 21 when she looked gorgeous in a little floral yellow mini dress!

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, celebrated the first official day of summer in style, when she went for a walk in New York City with husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 32, on June 21. The gorgeous model opted to wear a cute yellow floral Realisation Par the Isabelli Dress in Verona, which featured a low-cut deep V-neckline, which showed off some braless cleavage. The rest of the thin mini dress flowed down into a fitted silhouette, hugging her petite, toned frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the dress flowed into a tiny ruffled skirt that ended high up on her thighs. Emily accessorized her look perfectly, adding a pair of nude leather strappy ankle-strap sandals, a red and silver Paco Rabanne Chain Mail Bag, Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, and chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Mini Hailey Hoop Earrings.

Lately, all of Emily’s outfits have been effortlessly chic. Whether she’s on the red carpet at an event or just out and about walking her new adopted puppy, Colombo, Emily has been slaying her looks recently. Just last week, on June 12, she rocked two sexy athleisure looks on the same day, and her first outfit of the day was a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts that hugged her toned, lean legs perfectly. The high-waisted shorts featured a thick branded waistband that cinched in her tiny waist and ended in the middle of her thighs. She paired the tight shorts with a long-sleeve white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck sweatshirt, showing off a hint of her rock hard abs. Emily accessorized the outfit with a pair of chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, thin Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings and a max-bone Aidan Harness and Vanessa Leash.

Later that day, she chose to keep the same biker shorts on when she stepped out for the second time, but instead added a new top, opting for a bright neon orange cropped Cotton Citizen Milan Polo in Revival. While the sweatshirt was cropped, it wasn’t short enough to reveal her abs, as the shorts were so high-waisted. This time, she accessorized with a plain white ’47 Brand Blank Clean Up Cap and a pair of low-rise white Adidas Samba Sneakers.

Other than her sexy biker short looks, another one of our favorite looks from Emily recently, was without a doubt her outfit on May 20, when she opted to wear a sexy, but casual ensemble, featuring a strapless black Inamorata Burton Tube Top that was more of a bralette than a top, which she paired with a high-waisted silky leopard print midi skirt. The black top was skintight and super short, showing off her famously toned abs, while the flowy skirt ended below her knees. Emily paired the casual look with a pair of white Adidas Samba Sneakers, a red leather crossbody purse and a pair of black cat eye sunglasses. She topped her look off with a rainbow Found My Animal Adjustable Ombre Rope Dog Leash, which she doesn’t leave the house without.