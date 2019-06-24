Kelly Ripa Posts Sweet Photo Of Mark Consuelos With Both Look-Alike Sons — See Pic

No, you’re not seeing double – or, in this case, triple. Kelly Ripa shared a picture of her family, and it’s shocking just how much their sons look exactly like their father, Mark Conseulos.

“FBF 2018 One year ago on #summersolstice #greece,” Kelly Ripa, 48, posted to her Instagram account on June 21. The picture was of her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, and their two boys, Michael Consuelos, 22, and Joaquin Consuelos, 16. While, you know, genetics would dictate that Michael and Joaquin would resemble their father, it’s still remarkable how much these men look alike. They all have the same distinct chins, jawline, and smile. As one commenter wrote on Kelly’s picture, “crazy good genes!”

While the photo Kelly shared was a throwback, the boys looked even more like their father when they were spotted on the streets of New York on May 19. Mark and Kelly took Michael and Joaquin out for a rare family outing. Michael had his father’s unspoken coolness about him, as he wore a tropical print shirt over a pair of maroon jeans. Joaquin was smiling while wearing all blue, while Mark kept it casual with a black t-shirt and jeans. All that was missing was Mark and Kelly’s daughter, Lola, 18.

Though, perhaps there was a reason why Lola was absent from that trip? When Mark was subbing in as Kelly’s co-host on the June 17 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan, they revealed that Lola walked in on them having sex the day before. “I’m going to be honest, I was not in the mood. I had a house full of people,” said Kelly. “I had my in-laws in the kitchen. I knew they were hungry. I had a house full of people. Anytime there are people in the house I’m not really relaxed, but he was like ‘but it’s Father’s Day’ and I was like that doesn’t typically conjure up amorous thoughts, but okay.” As things were getting busy, Mark saw the bedroom door open and yelled for whoever it was to close it.

It was Lola, who yelled, “Thanks a lot. It’s my birthday.” “She shuts the door and yells “you just ruined my birthday and my life and I used to see in color and now everything is grey,” Kelly added, and Mark confirmed that those were Lola’s exact words. However, when Lola, Michael, and Joaquin finally move out to live on their own, Kelly says she will run “through the house naked” in celebration. “I’m going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That’s what I’ll be doing in my spare time.”