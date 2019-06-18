Interview
Kelly Ripa, 48, Vows To Run Around Her ‘House Naked’ When Her Kids Leave Home For Good: ‘Be Warned’

Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa can’t wait to be an empty nester and she’s got a very relatable reason why. The mom-of-three shared her ‘naked’ ambition in a new interview.

Kelly Ripa, 48, can’t wait to run around her house naked and sit on all of the furniture in her home while in the buff. The Live With Kelly & Ryan co-host made the cheeky admission while she and her husband Mark Consuelos, 48, were being interviewed on Entertainment Tonight on June 17.

“I’m truly going to be running through the house naked,” the mom said about having a kid-free home. Mark and Kelly have three children together – Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16. The couple’s eldest child is currently studying at New York University. Lola, who graduated from high school on June 13, will be following in his footsteps. That leaves just Joaquin at home with his celebrity parents.

“We are truly this close…” Kelly said, about almost being an empty nester. “We are down to one next year.” Referring to her husband Mark, who plays Hiram Lodge in Riverdale, she added, “And, by the way, he’s in Vancouver most of the time. So, I’m going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That’s what I’ll be doing in my spare time.”

The Graduate 🎓 #2019

Kelly and Mark also gave an update on Lola, hours after revealing on Live that the teen had caught them having sex on Father’s Day, which also happened to be her 18th birthday. “She’s fine,” Mark said, before Kelly added, “She’ll make it… It’s the circle of life. It’s nature.”

The Live With Kelly & Ryan studio audience members were left giggling on June 17 when the couple revealed that their middle child walked into their bedroom while they were having sex. The horrified teen was not happy when she saw what her parents were doing. “You just ruined my birthday and my life,” Kelly said Lola told them. “I used to see in color and now everything is grey.” The co-host told the audience, “Nobody knocks in our house.”