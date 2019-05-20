Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos’ Sons, 21 & 16, Look All Grown Up On Rare Outing With Famous Parents

Like father, like sons. Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were spotted with two of their kids on the streets of NYC, and their boys — Joaquin and Michael — looked just like their gorgeous father.

It’s not every day that Kelly Ripa, 48, and her husband, Mark Consuelos, 48, are seen with their boys, Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, so fans were in for a special treat on May 19. She joined the Riverdale star and their two boys on the streets of Manhattan (Click Here To See The Pictures). The only person that was missing was Kelly and Mark’s daughter, Lola, who turns 18 next month. While it’s unclear where the family was going, they all seemed to be in high spirits, as Mark and Kelly gave each other a high-five. It seemed like a lovely distraction from all the grief Kelly has been dealing with since she insulted The Bachelor.

“You guys know how I feel about the show — it disgusts me,” she said during the May 14 episode of Live With Kelly Ryan. “I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy. Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show.” Kelly explained her feelings in detail while speaking with Hannah Brown, who competed on The Bachelor and now stars as this seasons’ Bachelorette, during the May 16 episode. “I have been very against women fighting for a guy. I don’t believe in it. I think it’s weird.”

Hannah, in defense of the show, called the experience “one of the most empowering things I’ve ever done because I had to push myself and grow as an individual and I did. So that’s why I decided to be the Bachelorette and wanted that so bad.” The show’s creator, Mike Fleiss, was less cordial on May 16, tweeting “Easy [Kelly]. #TheBachelor franchise pays your sally.” Ellen Pompeo, of all people, clapped back at Mike, saying that “we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success,” while throwing in a

“#bachelorsoooowhite” hashtag.

So, don’t expect the Ripa-Consuelos household to tune into the next Bachelor/Bachelorette episodes. Perhaps the family will work on their beauty skills? Lola, when speaking to PEOPLE, revealed that her mother has been her style guru and has passed on tons of helpful advice. “Less is more. When I first started wearing makeup in eighth grade, I look back at photos, and I’m like, ‘Oh my god.'” Lola also said that her mother’s number one piece of advice was “never touch your eyebrows,” while Mark revealed that he taught his sons how to shave – and how beauty “is really something that comes from the inside.”