Blake Shelton Reveals How He’ll Share Gwen Stefani Engagement News ‘When It Happens’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren’t engaged YET, but when it happens, he already knows how they plan on breaking the news to the public, and he dished all about it in a new interview.

Tabloid magazines have been claiming Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged for years now, but the country singer confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on June 21 that he hasn’t popped the question just yet. However, when it does happen, he can guarantee fans will NOT be finding out the truth from a tabloid. “I promise you, we won’t break the news in any of the grocery store trash magazines,” he told ET’s Nancy O’Dell. He added that he and Gwen will publicly announce their future engagement with someone “credible” — possibly even Nancy herself!

Although he didn’t reveal any proposal plans, Blake did gush that he and Gwen “couldn’t be happier,” and hinted that an engagement would come some day. “Obviously, that’s gotta lead somewhere,” he teased. He also admitted that the rumors about his and Gwen’s relationship don’t even make him “mad” anymore. “It’s funny,” he explained. “I’ve learned over the years to just take it for what it is. If I am, somehow, and Gwen is, somehow, newsworthy enough that they have to make up stories about us just to have something to say, then I guess that’s a good problem to have.”

It’s been almost four years since Blake and Gwen got together on the set of The Voice in the fall of 2015, so fans have been anxiously awaiting an engagement for quite some time now. However, the stars both went through pretty rough, public divorces — from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively — right before they got together, so we don’t blame them for wanting to just take things at their own pace!

Despite there being no engagement just yet, though, it’s clear these two are happy as ever. Gwen recently gushed over Blake in a sweet birthday message on Instagram, and referred to him as the “greatest guy I know” and her “favorite human.” Meanwhile, in his ET interview, Blake added, “She’s never not been supportive or a cheerleader. She’s just the most encouraging person I’ve eve had in my life, on any level. It’s unbelievable how supportive she is. I tell her this all the time, and she doesn’t realize it, but Gwen’s one of these people that I learn so much from, because no matter what the situation is, she has a way of looking at something from every angle possible, and understanding if there’s turmoil or something going on, instead of just jumping to conclusions or reacting.”