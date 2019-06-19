Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Share A Sweet Kiss As She Showers Him With Love On His 43rd Birthday

Blake Shelton is one lucky guy! The country singer spent his 43rd birthday with girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, and she posted the sweetest video of them sharing a kiss to celebrate.

Gwen Stefani cannot get enough of her man, Blake Shelton! The country singer turned 43 on June 18, and Gwen posted a video on her Instagram Story of the two of them hanging out to show the world just how happy she was to be celebrating with him. “I just wanna celebrate one of the greatest humans that ever walked the planet,” she gushed in the clip, while panning the camera over to Blake. “Happy birthday, Blake Shelton.” At that point, she leaned in for a kiss, and Blake reciprocated by meeting her lips with his. As always, these two are just the cutest!

Earlier in the day, Gwen posted as series of throwback and current photos of the birthday boy on her actual Instagram page, and wrote in the caption, “Happy b day to my favorite human!!!! Can’t believe you’re mine.” She also used the hashtag #greatestguyiknow and added red heart emojis to the message. Gwen and Blake’s relationship has been going strong since they got together on the set of The Voice in the fall of 2015, and this fall, they’ll be back on the show together once again! Gwen is returning as a coach to replace Adam Levine, who has left the hit show after 16 seasons.

While Blake has been a coach since the very first season of The Voice, Gwen didn’t make her first appearance until season 7 in 2014. She returned for season 9 the next year, which is when she and Blake were both dealing with the aftermath of their divorces from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. They found comfort in each other as they dealt with the heartbreak.

Gwen then served as Blake’s team’s advisor for season 10, but took off season 11 before returning to her big red chair for season 12. Now, it’s been more than two years since she was on the show, and she’s ready to make her comeback! Gwen has never won The Voice, and she’ll be sitting alongside Blake, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson, who all have at least one win under their belts.