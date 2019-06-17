Gwen Stefani Shares Photo Of BF Blake Shelton Kissing Her Dad, Dennis, On The Cheek – See Cute Pic

Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram story on Father’s Day to show off a sweet photo of her boyfriend Blake Shelton giving some love to her dad Dennis.

Gwen Stefani, 49, seemed to have a wonderful Father’s Day with her two favorite men! The singer shared an adorable photo to celebrate the holiday on June 16 that showed her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, having a sweet moment with her father, Dennis. In the memorable snapshot, Blake can be seen with his arms around a smiling Dennis while he kisses his cheek. “I love my dad,” Gwen captioned the cute pic.

In addition to Blake and Dennis’ photo, Gwen posted a series of family pics that featured Dennis throughout the years. One showed her posing with him when she was a little girl and one selfie seemed to be recent. “Happy Father’s Day to one of my favorite humans I know – #greatnesses always there for me and my boys I love I w all my heart ❤️ #grateful #blessed #loveudad gx #littlesister,” she captioned the touching post.

Gwen’s latest posts prove she adores her dad. The blonde beauty shared a similar post in honor of her mother, Patti, for Mother’s Day in May, so she’s definitely a family girl who is grateful for both of her parents! As with most special holidays, Blake was there for his lady love and her dad this Father’s Day, further proving things couldn’t be more serious between the two. As for Gwen’s children, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 5, they were most likely spending the special day with their dad Gavin Rossdale, 53.

A previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that although Gwen and Gavin have some challenges with co-parenting, it was understood that Gavin would have them on the day the world honors fathers. “Gwen and Gavin have had a challenging time co-parenting and don’t see eye to eye on several things,” the source explained. “So, Gavin will have the kids on Father‘s Day and both Gwen and Blake knows that’s best for the kids as it’s his day.”

We hope to see more precious moments between Gwen and her family in the future! It’s great to see her and Blake enjoying family-oriented holidays as much as possible.