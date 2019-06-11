Kendall Jenner was out & about with BFF Hailey Baldwin, in LA on June 11, when the supermodel showed off her insanely tiny waist & abs in a tiny white crop top & leather paneled jeans.

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner, 23, has the most insanely toned figure, and the supermodel shows off her abs at any chance she gets. She was out in LA with her best friend, Hailey Baldwin, 22, on June 11, when Kendall opted to wear the tiniest white crop top and her favorite pair of two-toned panel jeans. Kendall, who rarely recycles her outfits, has worn every single piece she’s wearing, on previous occasions. She opted to wear the little white cropped tank top which is a wife-beater that was cut to become basically a sports bra. The top is so short, it ends just below her chest, as she chose to go completely braless under the tank. Her abs were on full display, despite the fact that she was wearing high-waisted jeans, as her torso is so long. Kendall styled the tiny crop top with a pair of high-waisted brown leather and denim L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants. The jeans featured a denim crotch, while the entire front of the pants were covered in a vintage crinkled brown leather, and the back of the jeans were kept in plain denim. She accessorized the look with her go-to pair of black Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Dusk Sunglasses, a small yellow purse, and black leather Miu Miu Patent Oxford Shoes.

Kendall rocked a similar look when she was out plant shopping in LA on April 6 when she donned the cutest vintage outfit, showing off her insane abs and small waist, while wearing the same exact jeans. She donned a lavender wool Alessandra Rich Cropped Cardigan with yellow floral embroidery, with a matching Alessandra Rich Wool Bandeau underneath, showing off her entire waist. She paired her top with the high-waisted brown leather and denim L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants, and styled her look with the same black Miu Miu Patent Oxford Shoes, a gold Adina’s Jewels Herringbone Choker and a pair of Rachel Katz Jewelry Mini Marquis Earrings. While the look was a bit mis-matched, she still managed to pull it off because of her bare abs.

Aside from recycling her two-toned panel jeans, Kendall chose to rewear her tiny white tank top which she originally sported out in New York City on May 11. She put her insanely toned torso on full display when she rocked baggy black Mugler High-Waisted Straight Leg Leather Trousers paired with the same tiny wife beater tank top that she cropped all the way up to her chest. Over her tiny top, she donned a sheer black and white button-down Acne Printed Shirt, topping her look off with a Louis Vuitton Graffiti Pochette Accessories Bag and Ray-Ban Oval Flat Lenses sunnies.

We can always count on Kendall to look sexy while flaunting her rockhard abs in a tiny little crop top, and we can’t even remember a time the supermodel stepped out during the day not wearing one. Not only does she love to flaunt her abs, she’s always showing off her tiny waist, and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the times she has.