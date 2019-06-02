10 Times Kendall Jenner Has Bared Her Abs In Sexy Crop Tops

Kendall Jenner knows how to slay in a crop top! We’ve rounded up all the best shorter shirt looks that showed off her amazing abs.

Kendall Jenner can pull off virtually anything. Hey, she’s not the highest paid model in the world for nothing! But because of her affinity for looking amazing in every trend, there are plenty of outfits that Kenny can’t help but go back to and slay in, over and over again. One of the looks we love most on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is crop tops. The tiny shirts always look effortlessly cool on her, while showing off her incredible abs.

Kendall nailed the crop top trend most recently when she stepped out in New York on June 1, 2019. Just one day after walking in a show for Alexander Wang, the supermodel turned the street into her own personal catwalk by strutting down it in a white crop top, a red denim jacket and matching red jeans. The white shirt contrasted perfectly with the bright outfit and her black sunglasses, shoes and purse.

If there’s a color of crop top Kendall loves most, it must be white because she wears them A LOT. Not only did she wear one with her otherwise all-red ensemble, but she also rocked one in Jan. 2018. Once again in New York, Kendall was spotted wearing a short shirt, but this time she styled it with a black duster coat and grey jeans.

But these aren’t the only times Kendall has flaunted her amazing abs in crop tops. Head up to the gallery above to see more of her best cropped looks of all-time.