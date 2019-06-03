Kendall Jenner stepped out in NYC on June 2, in yet another pair of two-toned panel jeans, which she paired with a tiny black crop top that showed off her insanely toned abs & sneakers.

Kendall Jenner, 23, has been loving bizarre jeans and she just tried the two-toned panel trend for the second time, when she stepped out in New York City on Sunday, June 2. The supermodel opted to wear a pair of high-waisted light wash baggy jeans with one leg completely covered in black and white panels of photographs featuring horses. The other pant leg was completely normal, and she styled the pants with a tiny sleeveless black cropped tank top, white chunky Yeezy Boost 700 Salt Sneakers, a black leather trench coat draped over her arm, and a pair of black Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk Sunglasses. While the trend is definitely a bit unique, Kendall has managed not once, but twice, to pull off the quirky look perfectly. Not only did Kendall pull this look off, her supermodel BFF, Gigi Hadid, 24, has pulled off the trend as well.

Gigi was running errands in New York City on Thursday, May 2, when she opted to wear quite the unique outfit. The blonde supermodel donned a pair of high-waisted dark-wash mom jeans that had dark brown suede panels on the entire front of the pants. The crotch of the pants was regular denim, while the thighs, starting at the pockets and ending at the knees, were covered in a dark suede. From the knees down and the back of the jeans, the rest of the pants were regular denim. She paired the jeans with a cropped black sweatshirt that had the number 69 in the left hand corner, a Prada belt bag, black square sunnies attached to a pearl eyeglass cord, black Dr. Martens. Aside from her accessories, she threw her blonde hair up into a messy high bun and was sporting a cat stuffed animal from Build-A-Bear wearing a tie dye sweatshirt and cowboy boots, under her arms.

Meanwhile, Kendall, rocked a similar look when she was out plant shopping in LA on April 6 when she donned the cutest vintage outfit, showing off her insane abs and small waist. She donned a lavender wool Alessandra Rich Cropped Cardigan with yellow floral embroidery, with a matching Alessandra Rich Wool Bandeau underneath, showing off her entire waist. She paired her top with high-waisted brown leather and denim L.E.I. Mom Jeans Riding Pants. The jeans also featured a denim crotch, while the entire front of the pants was covered in a vintage crinkled brown leather. Kendall styled her look with leather black Miu Miu Patent Oxford Shoes, a gold Adina’s Jewels Herringbone Choker and Rachel Katz Jewelry Mini Marquis Earrings. While the look was a bit mis-matched, she still managed to pull it off because of her bare abs.

Both of the supermodel BFFs rocked the weird pants, but of course they managed to make them look stylish. The trend is definitely a bit outrageous, but if you style it properly, it could actually look kind of stylish, which Gigi and Kendall both proved. Aside from the paneled pants, the besties also recently tried the tie dye trend, which has been taking over this spring.

Another denim trend that a ton of celebs have been rocking lately is the denim jacket. Everyone from Gigi to Taylor Swift, 29, has been wearing one and styling it in their own person ways.