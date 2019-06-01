Blake Shelton ‘Paying No Attention’ To New Reports About Miranda Lambert’s Marriage

It’s been four long years since Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert divorced. He’s happily with Gwen Stefani and wants no part of the narrative in reports that her new marriage to Brendan McLoughlin is on the rocks.

Miranda Lambert has been shooting down rumors that there’s trouble in her marriage to NYPD cop Brendan McLoughlin , 27, who she secretly wed in January after a whirlwind courtship. Unfortunately, her ex-husband Blake Shelton, 42, has been dragged into several stories about it and he’s so over her drama. “Blake is paying no attention to what Miranda is doing and if she is happy or not with Brendan. He wishes her no ill will, however, it’s not something that’s on his radar,” a source close to Blake tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Blake and Miranda divorced in July of 2015 and several months later he and fellow The Voice judge Gwen Stefani, 49, ended up falling for each other after she went through the same heartbreak with her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. Blake and Gwen are still blissfully happy to this day so he really doesn’t want any part of Miranda’s current narrative. “He’s focused on his relationship with Gwen and his own life and career. At the end of the day, Miranda isn’t his favorite person and never will be and the same goes with her feelings on Blake. It annoys him when people bring up her name along with his in the same sentence still because he’s so beyond moved on from her,” our insider continues.

“Miranda is a part of Blake’s story and Blake’s life and he will always be around her in one way shape or form because they will always be connected in the country world. They will work with the same people, they will be at the same award shows and though he once had amazing love for her he has found an even stronger love for Gwen,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY.

“He doesn’t support people trashing Miranda on his behalf because it doesn’t do anything for anyone positively speaking. He is Gwen’s guy. He’s happy and hopes Miranda is happy but he can’t take time to think about her. It just makes no sense to harp on the past. Remember what was good from it and move forward,” the insider tells us.

“Blake is a funny and happy go lucky type of guy and has that spirit and doesn’t allow himself to join in any of the drama that people want to create. He has matured immensely since being with Miranda and he hopes that everyone can just move on and enjoy what they have in their lives now,” the source adds.