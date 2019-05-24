What a party! Luke Bryan played a concert at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma bar, but ‘The Voice’ judge was so busy kissing girlfriend Gwen Stefani in the audience to give the performance his full attention.

There is no other couple in music today that is more openly crazy about each other than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The couple is kicking off the Memorial Day weekend early and doing it in his beloved Oklahoma. Not only that, Blake, 42, somehow managed to grab his pal Luke Bryan, 42, for a May 23 concert at his Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, OK. Blake loves to host up and coming country acts at his place, but Luke is a superstar! Gwen posted a series of IG story videos and in one she gives a knowing look to the camera, looks up at her guy and he knows exactly what to do! Blake puts down the red cup he’s sipping from to plant a major kiss on Gwen, much to her smiling delight.

In other vids Gwen shared, a baseball cap clad Blake played hype man and gave Luke a massive shout out of an introduction as the audience roared. Midway though the concert he even brought up a tray of shots for Luke and his band! When Gwen didn’t have Blake by her side, she still was surrounded by gal pals in several videos. As much time as she’s spent in Tishomingo since dating Blake, she’s bound to have plenty of friends in town.

Luke’s appearance heralded the grand opening of The Doghouse at the Ole Red. On it’s website it explained that “Blake wanted a place for locals and tourists alike to enjoy Tishomingo with a bigger space to do stuff, so now, you’ve got it!” Tickets for the intimate gig didn’t come cheap at $250 a pop for the sold out show, but the setting was small enough that standing crowd got an up close view of the performance. And the money went to a good cause, as Blake donated the proceeds to Oklahoma Wildlife Foundation.

For anyone lucky enough to be in the area who is bummed out about missing Luke’s intimate performance, don’t fret cause Blake himself will be performing the very next night at The Doghouse on May 24! We can bet Gwen will be providing plenty of more videos showing her man in action and how awesome would it be if she got onstage and performed alongside her guy!