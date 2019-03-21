Kylie Jenner Gives Fans A Peek Inside Stormi’s Playroom Decorated With Children’s Books

Kylie Jenner is letting fans in on what daughter Stormi’s playroom looks like, and its clear she wants her daughter to be an avid reader. It’s filled with children’s books and we’ve got the pic.

Kylie Jenner has already shown fans her 13-month-old daughter Stormi Webster‘s butterfly inspired nursery. Now she’s giving everyone a glimpse of the toddler’s playroom and it’s surprisingly normal for any little girl, as opposed to the daughter of a billionaire. She filled a giant clear bookcase with all sorts of children’s books, including the entire Curious George series. Mama Kylie also provided Stormi with a perfectly bound deluxe set of Puffin Classics, including J. M. Barrie‘s Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz by L. Frank Baum and early 20th century English author Frances Hodgson Burnett‘s The Secret Garden and A Little Princess. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PLAYROOM.

Kylie’s library for Stormi is so perfectly curated that it includes a number of titles that the the toddler is still to young to understand. But we’re sure they’ll make for wonderful mother-daughter reading when the time comes. For babies Stormi’s age, just listening to their parents read to them stimulates their young minds. In addition to the books, two vintage style stuffed rabbits can be seen on the shelves.

Next to the bookcase are big bright blocks in primary colors of blue, yellow and red. The letter board that Kylie used on Stormi’s Feb. 1st one year birthday can be seen still in one piece, and is reads “I’m a year old today!” The 21-year-old cosmetics mogul has shown fans so many Instagram videos of Stormi learning to walk and talk, and now she’s able to have conversations with her mommy. Her daughter’s new skill was on display in a March 18 Instagram video where Stormi sweetly responded “yeah” to questions her mama asked her. It’s so precious that the vid is closing in on nearly 24 million fan likes in just two days. Now that Stormi’s talking, reading will be her next big milestone and Kylie’s got her daughter totally covered.