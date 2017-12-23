Minnesota Vikings Vs. Green Bay Packers: Watch These NFL Rivals Battle Online

Just in time for Christmas, the Minnesota Vikings renew their heated rivalry with the Green Bay Packers. These two NFL titans go head-to-heat at 8:30 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

Santa Claus has come early for fans of the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers. Two days before Christmas, one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL sees another installment, as the Vikings head to Lambeau Field for another hard-hitting game of football. With the Vikings playoff bound and the Packers likely missing out the postseason, this game is all for pride. Will the Packers pick up a win at home? Or will the red-hot Vikings end the penultimate week of the regular season with another victory? There’s only one way to find out.

The Packers/Vikings rivalry dates back to 1961, when Minnesota entered the NFL as an expansion team. While it’s not the oldest rivalry in the league, the close proximity of these teams has made it one of the fiercest. In the 114 past meetings, Green Bay has taken a considerable lead. They’ve won 60 games to Minnesota’s 52 (with 2 ties.) However, the last time they met, on Oct. 15, Minnesota defeated Green Bay, 23-10. However, Green Bay’s quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 34, sat out that game, sidelined with a broken collarbone.

Aaron returned after nearly two months on the sideline ahead of the Packers’ Dec. 16 game against the Carolina Panthers, the team that snapped Minnesota’s 8-game winning streak. “I feel confident I will be able to go out there and play the way I’ve always played, but I’ve been off for seven games and been out for a while,” he said ahead of his return, per ESPN. “So, it’s going to take getting out there, getting that first pass, getting that first hit, and I’ll probably settle in.” Hopefully Aaron’s settled in time for this game against Minnesota.

Do you think the Vikings will win Super Bowl 52, HollywoodLifers? It’s happening in Minneapolis, after all.